KZN suppliers found guilty of widespread non-compliance with Consumer Protection Act

The National Consumer Commission is coming down on KZN suppliers caught flouting the Consumer Protection Act.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has uncovered widespread non-compliance with the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) among suppliers in KwaZulu-Natal. Inspections were conducted in various locations, including Pinetown, Pietermaritzburg, Durban CBD, Springfield, Inanda, Umlazi and a well-known mall, revealing multiple contraventions of the CPA.

Some of the issues found include: Product Labelling: Many products were found to be improperly labeled, with some lacking ingredients, product descriptions or country of origin information. Some products were labeled in foreign languages, making it difficult for consumers to understand the contents.

Expired Goods: Certain goods, including meat products, were sold past their sell-by, use-by or best-before dates, posing a risk to consumer health.

Food Safety: Some suppliers mixed food for human consumption and animal feed in the same refrigerator, compromising food quality and safety.

Price Display: Many suppliers failed to display prices of goods, denying consumers the right to make informed purchasing decisions.

Sales Records: Sales records were often inconsistent with the CPA, lacking essential information such as supplier details, date of transaction and unit prices. The NCC's Acting Commissioner, Mr. Hardin Ratshisusu, noted that compliance with the CPA is not an option but an obligation. Suppliers must ensure that their products are properly labelled and consumers have access to accurate information. The NCC will continue to conduct inspections and enforce compliance with the CPA to protect consumer rights.

Image courtesy of iStock

