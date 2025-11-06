“Transition early to avoid congestion”: KZN Motorists urged to update their old number plates
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
KZN drivers have until 30 November to update their number plates or face fines. Make sure your details and service providers are updated before the deadline.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has issued a reminder to all drivers. According to the Department, there is just one month left to update your KZN number plate!
The Department noted that after 30 November, old-style number plates will be invalid. In order to avoid facing fines, failed renewals or potential legal issues, it is essential to ensure that your number plate is updated.
MEC for Transport urges motorists to update early
MEC for the Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma urged motorists to strive for early transition.
“We urge motorists to ensure transition early to avoid congestion closer to the deadline,” Duma said.
East Coast Radio previously reported that from 1 December, driving with your old plates will be considered an offence under the National Road Traffic Act.
This means fines and penalties will be imposed. The old numbering format will no longer be valid, so even if your car’s running fine, your plates could get you in trouble.
Important reminder:
Once your licence number changes, make sure to update your:
Insurance provider
Bank or vehicle financier
Tracking company
Fuel card providers
Otherwise, you could run into serious admin or claim issues later.
You’ve got until 30 November. After that, the excuses won’t fly (but the fines will).
Information about licensing offices
For more info, visit your local licensing office or contact the KZN Department of Transport directly.
To register a new number plate, you'll need to visit a full-function Registering Authority in person. The following offices in KZN offer this service:
Umbilo Motor Licensing Office
Durban Windsor Park Motor Licensing Bureau
Main Post Office in the CBD
Verulam Licensing Office
Umhlanga Licensing Office
Winklespruit/Kingsburgh Sizakala Centre Motor Licensing Office
