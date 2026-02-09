How this KZN community united to slash break-ins and transform safety in their coastal village

Residents authorised the formation of a city improvement district in 2005, which enabled a structured approach to funding and managing safety initiatives. The SPOA partnered with a private security company, deployed reservists on the ground and installed numerous cameras linked to an automated control centre.

The Southbroom Property Owners Association has played a central role in the area’s safety strategy. Chairperson Eric Annegarn highlighted how residents, together with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Southbroom Community Policing Forum (CPF), worked collaboratively to address crime and improve the village’s overall environment.

The improvement has been credited to a coordinated effort involving residents, law enforcement and private security, supported by a funding model driven by the community itself.

Residents of Southbroom, south of Durban, have significantly reduced break-ins over the past two decades through a community-led approach to safety and service delivery. Once facing an average of 20 break-ins a month in 2005, the coastal village now reports almost none, according to the Southbroom Property Owners Association (SPOA).

Where did the security interventions take place?

The interventions were implemented across the village, with visible patrols, surveillance infrastructure and coordinated responses forming part of a broader safety network throughout Southbroom.

When did the community’s security initiative begin?

The initiative dates back to 2005, when residents agreed to establish a city improvement district to manage and fund safety and service delivery projects. This marked the beginning of a long-term effort to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life in the area.

Residents recognised the need for consistent and reliable safety interventions. By contributing directly through a levy added to municipal rates, property owners ensured that funding was available to support security operations and related services.

How were the security efforts funded and managed?

Each property owner’s municipal rates bill included an additional levy paid to the SPOA. The levy, approved by more than half of property owners and compulsory for all ratepayers, was primarily used to fund security measures. If municipal rates were not paid, the association would not receive its portion of the funds.

How did collaboration with SAPS and the CPF strengthen results?

Regular engagement with the SAPS and the local CPF supported coordinated planning and response efforts. A satellite police station further strengthened the initiative, contributing to a more comprehensive approach to crime prevention.

Annegarn noted the impact of these efforts, explaining that more than one break-in in a month is now considered high. He added that there were no break-ins recorded in December.

How has the levy supported services beyond security?

The additional funds have also been used to supplement municipal services. This includes pavement maintenance, pothole repairs and general beautification projects aimed at preserving the character of the village.

Why is community involvement central to the village’s success?

Annegarn credited the consistent involvement of residents as a key factor in Southbroom’s progress. Retirees with time and expertise contribute to projects at no additional cost, while ongoing collaboration and regular meetings have maintained momentum.

He emphasised that maintaining the village’s appearance and infrastructure remains a priority. Efforts include caring for gardens, limiting urban signage and addressing potholes, reinforcing a shared sense of responsibility and pride among residents.

The combined focus on safety, service delivery and community participation has transformed Southbroom over the past 20 years, demonstrating how collective action can produce lasting results.