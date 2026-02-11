LISTEN: KZN listeners call for truth over polished promises on the Great Drive Debate

As South Africa prepares for President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 12 February, Stacey and J Sbu posed a question that quickly captured national attention: Should the president deliver brutal honesty or measured optimism?

Why does the State of the Nation Address matter?

The address is an annual update on economic performance, political developments, and social progress. It is a crucial moment for accountability, where the government outlines achievements, acknowledges challenges, and sets the agenda for the year ahead.

Who voiced opinions?

Several people shared their perspectives on what they want from the State of the Nation Address. Billy emphasised the need for transparency, paired with practical solutions to real problems. Mohammed from Overport warned against offering false hope, stressing that citizens need realistic plans they can rely on.

Alan highlighted how years of unfulfilled promises have eroded trust, arguing that honesty is essential for genuine progress. Stefan from Pinetown offered a different view, suggesting that truth without hope could leave people demoralised, and that some level of optimism is necessary to maintain morale.

How do citizens view truth versus optimism?

The majority of participants preferred honesty, but with actionable solutions attached. They indicated that they do not want empty assurances or superficial optimism, but rather a clear plan for addressing challenges.

J Sbu used a widely recognised example: during the G20 summit, South Africa’s notorious potholes temporarily vanished, only to reappear after international attention faded. This example symbolises the frustration with short-term fixes and "sugarcoated" solutions.

What do citizens want from leadership?

The consensus showed that South Africans are ready to face difficult realities, provided that leaders demonstrate genuine accountability and commitment.

Stacey summed up the sentiment: “Denial has failed us. Excuses have failed us. Comfort has failed us. Only discipline, accountability and sacrifice remain.”

What do you want to hear in President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2026 State of the Nation Address? Vote in our poll and listen to the full conversation below: