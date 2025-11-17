Pastor, doctor among 226 motorists arrested in major KZN weekend operations

A significant road safety clampdown across KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the arrest of 226 motorists in Esikhawini, Empangeni and Richards Bay over a concentrated enforcement period. Among those taken into custody over the weekend were a doctor, a police officer, and a pastor. The operations ran from Friday at 6pm until Sunday 10am, forming part of an intensified campaign aimed at restoring order on the province’s road networks. The MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, confirmed the figures in a media briefing delivered from Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo House on Sunday, 16 November. He emphasised that these efforts form part of an ongoing, strategic approach designed to reduce road fatalities and enforce compliance as the festive season approaches. Duma noted a noticeable decrease in road-related fatalities over a three-month period in 2025 compared to the same timeframe in 2024. According to him, this emerging trend reflects the impact of the province’s #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation, which he said has received wide support from communities.

How were the arrests distributed across the region? The weekend operations were split into two distinct enforcement windows: Friday to Saturday morning, and Saturday to Sunday morning. Both phases produced identical totals of 113 arrests. The breakdown of arrests is as follows: Saturday and Sunday morning before 10:00 • Richards Bay: 60 • Esikhaleni (Esikhawini): 30 • Empangeni: 23 Friday and Saturday morning before 10:00 • Richards Bay: 54 • Empangeni: 28 • Esikhaleni (Esikhawini): 32 These numbers underline the consistency of enforcement activity across consecutive operations, further highlighting ongoing issues with road law violations in these areas. Who was among those arrested? Authorities noted that the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) apprehended a diverse group of motorists, underscoring that road misconduct cuts across professions and community roles. Those arrested included: A truck driver



A doctor



A police officer



A correctional services officer



A firefighter



A pastor



Two educators



A student who allegedly assaulted a traffic officer



What broader enforcement outcomes were recorded? Beyond the arrests, the RTI achieved several additional enforcement outcomes during the operations. These included: • Eighty speed fines, totalling R40 000 • Six summonses served, totalling R5 300 • Additional charges amounting to R15 800 The MEC expressed strong appreciation for the RTI’s efforts, describing the team as highly dedicated and effective in maintaining a strict enforcement stance since August 2025. According to Duma, more than 1 326 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving since 15 August alone. How are provincial partnerships strengthening road safety? Duma also highlighted collaborative efforts with other provincial departments and law enforcement bodies. The MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane, deployed nurses to support blood test management during operations, ensuring thorough processing of suspected drunk-driving cases. In addition, SAPS, under Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, worked jointly with the RTI to reinforce the crackdown. The province is also handling cases involving more than 15 undocumented foreign truck drivers who were convicted of offences. They are currently serving sentences at Pietermaritzburg Correctional Services and will be deported after completing their terms. What message is the KZN Department of Transport delivering to motorists? Duma noted the increasing public rejection of drunk driving and praised communities for supporting the province’s efforts to re-establish law and order on the roads. He reiterated that the province’s strategies signal a determined move to build safer, more secure road networks for residents. He concluded with a call for unity, encouraging citizens to work collectively to ensure a safer and more prosperous KwaZulu-Natal for current and future generations.

