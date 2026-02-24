LISTEN: KwaZulu-Natal's name and shame campaign cuts road deaths by 18%
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
KwaZulu-Natal’s public naming of convicted drunk drivers has coincided with an 18% drop in festive season road deaths. Stacey and J Sbu caught up with KZN Spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Human Settlements Ndabezinhle Sibiya.
KwaZulu-Natal has achieved an unprecedented 18% decrease in road fatalities during the festive season, marking the first such reduction in two decades. The Department of Transport and Human Settlements credits this success to its "name and shame" campaign, which publicly identifies convicted drunk drivers alongside their professions and locations.
Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, revealed the campaign's impact: "We witnessed during the festive season the reduction of fatalities and crashes. We talk here about [a] 18% decrease for the first time in two decades."
What changes were seen in hospitals during the festive season?
The initiative, launched in mid-2024 as part of Operation Hlokomela KZN, represents a zero-tolerance approach. Sibiya highlighted an extraordinary outcome: "If you go to public health institutions, they informed us that in the trauma units, it was empty. In the normal circumstances, they will receive patients with multiple injuries. This time around, there was absolutely no patient with multiple injuries."
How does the public naming strategy work?
In terms of the legal process, Sibiya confirmed the department only acts after court proceedings:
"What we normally do immediately after the person has appeared in court, because it's now public record, we publish the name and we publish all other details because those are public records."
Who is targeted by the campaign?
The campaign targets all offenders regardless of status. Sibiya stated: "We have arrested auditors, engineers, senior government officials, lawyers, police, traffic cops across all the professions."
What measurable impact has the campaign had on driver behaviour?
Measurable impact on road safety
The spokesperson further outlined the broader behavioural changes: "By and large, we are seeing motorists now adhering to traffic rules. We are seeing motorists behaving. More motorists are now expected to be searched, so as a result, they are ensuring that they are complying with regulations."
The campaign's message is uncompromising. "If you drink, you drive, you spend the time in the cells and you are gonna end up with a criminal record," Sibiya warned, adding that prosecutions continue months after arrests as laboratory results are processed.
What are the economic costs of road accidents?
The economic implications are staggering. Sibiya revealed: "The Road Accident Fund pays more than 90 billion to the victims of road accidents. So that money should be used to develop the province, to educate children and also to improve service delivery." J Sbu agreed, noting the funds "could be used to create employment for young people as well."
Is the ‘name and shame’ approach too harsh?
While there are concerns floating around about the approach being ‘too harsh’, the department stands strong in its decision.
"The licence that you get is just a privilege. It's not a constitutional right. If you abuse this privilege, we take it away from you." He emphasised the broader consequences: "If you are behind the steering wheel, it's not about you, it's about the next person. You don't want to see orphans, you don't want to see widows, you don't want to see people live with disabilities."
Listen to the full conversation below:
