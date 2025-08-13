Kiddies Hotline: Toys at school, what would you take?

Every Wednesday, East Coast Radio’s drive time hosts, Stacey Norman and J Sbu turn into aunty Stacey and uncle J Sbu! Why? So that the kids of KwaZulu-Natal have their moment to shine on air.

This week, they threw it back to their youth (and the dreams that came with). Remember when your marbles were confiscated? Or the Yu-Gi-Oh cards you worked hard to trade were tucked away in your teacher’s desk?

Well, aunty Stacey and uncle J Sbu asked the kiddos of KZN what toys they would take to school, if they were allowed.

We (highkey) lived vicariously through these kids as we reminisced on our youth and what we wished we could take with us. Remember those pink phones that barked and sang the oh-so-nostalgic “Ay, ay, ay, I'm your little butterfly”.

How iconic would it have been to walk around with your own flip-phone? Ah, we wish!

These creative little ones shared everything from the favourite plushies (one named Tracy), legos and even hoverboards.

We also heard about the four “most important teddies”, a doughnut dog and a remote control car!

If you missed these cuties live, listen in above!