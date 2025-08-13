Kiddies Hotline: Toys at school, what would you take?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Do you remember those days when you took your marbles to school but your maths teacher confiscated the entire bag? Today, Stacey and J Sbu asked the kids of KZN what toys they would take to school - if they were allowed too.
Do you remember those days when you took your marbles to school but your maths teacher confiscated the entire bag? Today, Stacey and J Sbu asked the kids of KZN what toys they would take to school - if they were allowed too.
Every Wednesday, East Coast Radio’s drive time hosts, Stacey Norman and J Sbu turn into aunty Stacey and uncle J Sbu! Why? So that the kids of KwaZulu-Natal have their moment to shine on air.
ALSO READ: East Coast Radio: How to listen online
This week, they threw it back to their youth (and the dreams that came with). Remember when your marbles were confiscated? Or the Yu-Gi-Oh cards you worked hard to trade were tucked away in your teacher’s desk?
Well, aunty Stacey and uncle J Sbu asked the kiddos of KZN what toys they would take to school, if they were allowed.
We (highkey) lived vicariously through these kids as we reminisced on our youth and what we wished we could take with us. Remember those pink phones that barked and sang the oh-so-nostalgic “Ay, ay, ay, I'm your little butterfly”.
How iconic would it have been to walk around with your own flip-phone? Ah, we wish!
These creative little ones shared everything from the favourite plushies (one named Tracy), legos and even hoverboards.
We also heard about the four “most important teddies”, a doughnut dog and a remote control car!
If you missed these cuties live, listen in above!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago