Jol with J Sbu: Nothing to do this Halloween? We’ve got you covered
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
J Sbu is hitting the streets this Halloween for a night of fright and fun. Catch him at Marbella, La Parada, Tongaat Hot Shots and Black at Oceans Mall for an unforgettable weekend.
J Sbu has a jam-packed weekend ahead of him. His evening of terror (and pure partying) will have him running the streets - literally.
“I’m actually very excited for Halloween this year,” J Sbu shared.
Hollywood and Bollywood Halloween party at Marbella Grand Cafe
The Haunted Hungama at Marbella Grand Cafe starts at 7pm on Saturday, 1 November. These event features some of the country’s top DJs, dance acts, haunted decor, face painting and a best dressed Halloween competition.
Date: 1 November
Time: 7 pm till late
Venue: Marbella Grand Café
Tickets: Start at R150 and are available on Quicket. Click here to purchase.
“I can't wait. I'm doing four gigs. I've got Marbella. They're doing a Bollywood and Hollywood Halloween-themed jol. People are going to dress up. That's going to be fantastic,” said J Sbu.
Day of the Dead at LaParada, Gateway Theatre of Shopping
This Halloween event is inspired by the Mexican Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
Date: Saturday, 1 November
Time: 6 pm – 1 am
Venue: La Parada, Gateway Theatre of Shopping
Tickets: Start at R150 and are available on Quicket. Click here to purchase.
“Then Day of the Dead at Laparada, that's going to be equally as fantastic,” he shared enthusiastically.
Tongaat Hot Shots
“Tongaat Hot Shots is hosting a Halloween party,” said J Sbu.
Our Drive Show host will be live at 11 Arbee Drive on Saturday, 1 November.
The Haunted Turn Up at Black in Oceans Mall
“It's going to be a scary night. I'm going to be up and down. I'm running the streets - literally - for all these Halloween parties. I cannot wait to see people dressed in their scary and cool outfits. I might even apply some face paint-situation. So make sure you keep it locked on my socials @jsbuofficial.”
Date: 1 November
Venue: 7 Lagoon Drive, Oceans Mall
