J Sbu's ultimate weekend playlist: A soundtrack for every mood
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Curated by J Sbu, this playlist features a diverse mix of artists and genres, creating a soundtrack that captures the energy of Durban.
J Sbu’s ultimate weekend soundtrack is a musical journey, a carefully selected collection of songs that mirrors the diverse and ever-changing moods of daily life.
The playlist begins with a powerful mix of R&B and hip-hop. Tracks like Chris Brown’s “Residuals” and Usher’s soulful “Ruin” set a smooth, reflective tone, perfect for moments of introspection or a laid-back afternoon.
These hits are all about deep emotions and heartfelt connections, creating a a truly personal listening session. The list continues to showcase a range of talent, from the legendary J. Cole with “Love Yours”, a track that promotes gratitude and self-acceptance, to the sharp, energetic bars of Jey Rock’s “WIN”.
What makes this playlist truly special is its seamless transition between genres and moods. One moment, you’re lost in the nostalgic, feel-good vibes of Wycleaf Jean’s “Sweetest Girl,” and the next, you’re uplifted by the gospel-inspired sounds of The King Will Come's “Yet (Don’t Give Up)” and Sunmisola Agbebi’s “B'Ola Honour.”
The playlist also gives a well-deserved spotlight to South African artists, cementing its local roots. Sjava’s “Amavaka” adds a rich, traditional flavour, blending contemporary sounds with a powerful message. Similarly, Yanga Chief’s aspirational anthem “What If (mngani)” resonates with anyone chasing their dreams. It’s a testament to the local talent that J Sbu champions on his platform.
J Sbu also includes his own music in the mix, with the powerful trio of “We Fall,” “Gold,” and “Umkhuleko.” They’re a powerful reminder that music can be a form of storytelling, a way to share one's own narrative with the world.
“It's a journey, man. Some of it is about getting the money. Some of it is about humbling yourself. Some of it is about just praising, some of it is just about feeling good. I think it works out,” he said.
Whether your weekend involves a long drive, a workout session, or simply unwinding at home, J Sbu’s ultimate playlist offers the perfect background.
