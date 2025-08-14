 J Sbu’s go-to street food spots in Durban
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

J Sbu’s go-to street food spots in Durban

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Looking for a place to get authentic Durban food? J Sbu shared everything from noteworthy curry spots to delicious wings. Here are his top three spots to grab a bite in Durban.

J Sbu eating
J Sbu eating

East Coast Radio drive-time host J Sbu let us in on his favourite meals, the best places to get authentic Durban food.

Being born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, J Sbu has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to homemade food within our sunny province.

Let’s take a look at his faves:

ALSO READ: J Sbu achieves personal best in 10km run

Number 1: Debbies Food Franchise in Windermere

J Sbu spoke fondly about a scrumptious wors roll and mutton burger at a quaint spot in Windermere called Debbies Food Franchise. J Sbu noted the lovely owner who ensured that the “chips with all the sauces slap.”

Number 2: KwaNkomo in KwaMashu

We all love a good russian sausage and this is J Sbu’s go-to spot for the ultimate peri version. In addition, this spot has the most iconic wings and vet koek. There’s nothing better than a flavourful, hearty meal!

Number 3: Mce at the workshop, Durban

From local flavours soaked into delicious braai meat to iconic Durban curry and rice. They literally have it ALL. J Sbu didn’t forget their mindblowing pap and wors. Yummy! 

ALSO READ: Struggle to strength: J Sbu’s inspiring fitness journey

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Images courtesy of ECR

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

J Sbu DJ J Sbu Food in Durban

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.