J Sbu’s go-to street food spots in Durban
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Looking for a place to get authentic Durban food? J Sbu shared everything from noteworthy curry spots to delicious wings. Here are his top three spots to grab a bite in Durban.
Looking for a place to get authentic Durban food? J Sbu shared everything from noteworthy curry spots to delicious wings. Here are his top three spots to grab a bite in Durban.
East Coast Radio drive-time host J Sbu let us in on his favourite meals, the best places to get authentic Durban food.
Being born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, J Sbu has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to homemade food within our sunny province.
Let’s take a look at his faves:
ALSO READ: J Sbu achieves personal best in 10km run
Number 1: Debbies Food Franchise in Windermere
J Sbu spoke fondly about a scrumptious wors roll and mutton burger at a quaint spot in Windermere called Debbies Food Franchise. J Sbu noted the lovely owner who ensured that the “chips with all the sauces slap.”
Number 2: KwaNkomo in KwaMashu
We all love a good russian sausage and this is J Sbu’s go-to spot for the ultimate peri version. In addition, this spot has the most iconic wings and vet koek. There’s nothing better than a flavourful, hearty meal!
Number 3: Mce at the workshop, Durban
From local flavours soaked into delicious braai meat to iconic Durban curry and rice. They literally have it ALL. J Sbu didn’t forget their mindblowing pap and wors. Yummy!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Images courtesy of ECR
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago