Instagram just got more social: Here’s what’s new

Instagram is making your feed more about your people, from what they’re loving, where they’re hanging out, and what you’re both vibing to. Here’s what’s coming…

Instagram is shaking things up again but this time, it’s all about your friends, your faves, and the places you vibe with most. The app is rolling out three new features designed to make your feed feel more personal, more social, and a whole lot more you. Let’s break it down nice and easy.

Repost Tab

Instagram Repost Tab / Instagram

You can now officially repost reels and posts from other accounts and they’ll live in their own fancy little reposts tab on your profile. The best part? The original creator gets credited. You can also add a little comment bubble with your thoughts. It’s also super simple. Just tap the new repost icon and hit save Basically, it’s like retweeting, but make it Instagram.

Friends Tab in Reels

Instagram Friends in Reels / Instagram

Ever wondered what your friends are double-tapping when no one’s watching? Well, now you can with the Friends Tab in Reels. This new section shows you Reels your friends have liked or commented on and shared reels via “Blends” (a curated feed of content from mutual friends). Also, you’re still in full control. You can hide your activity if you’re low-key lurking and mute others if you want a more filtered vibe. It’s already rolling out globally, so get ready to see what your crew’s really into.

Instagram Map

Instagram Maps / Instagram

Instagram also now lets you share your location with people you trust… or no one at all. You get to choose who can see your active location. Whether it’s your friends (mutual followers), close friends or selected people. If you’re more of a smooth criminal, you can just go full ghost mode. You can also explore a map of reels, stories, and notes based on location, everything from parties, pop-ups and chill spots near you. Just tap the map icon at the top of your DMs.

A few notes though (pun intended): Location visibility lasts 24 hours Parents get alerts if teens turn it on You can opt out or exclude people/places anytime. For now, it’s rolling out in the United States, but the global drop is coming soon.