Inside SA’s violent CIT heists: How to protect yourself in the crossfire

A cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on the N2 southbound in Durban on Wednesday morning has again placed the spotlight on the risks linked to these crimes, despite a recent decline in overall incidents.

According to Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa (CITASA) head Grant Clark, the industry continues to strengthen security interventions. Modern CIT vehicles are built using the latest technology, including target hardening measures and advanced crime prevention initiatives designed to reduce vulnerability during transit.

What is being done to curb CIT heists in SA?

CITASA is also working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS), as well as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and other role players to address the threat. This collaboration aims to improve intelligence sharing, investigations and prosecutions linked to CIT crimes.

“CITASA is working closely with our SAPS counterparts. Collaborative efforts with law enforcement, the NPA and other role players,” Clark told East Coast Radio.

What do the statistics show?

Recent statistics indicate a 14% decrease in CIT robberies when comparing 2025 with 2024. A more significant 28% reduction has been recorded when comparing the beginning of 2026 with the same period in 2025.

However, Clark noted an increase in incidents towards the end of February and early March 2026. Of particular concern is the level of violence associated with these robberies.

Gauteng remains the highest risk province, followed by North West and KwaZulu-Natal.