Inside SA’s violent CIT heists: How to protect yourself in the crossfire
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Head of the Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa, Grant Clark, shared safety tips for motorists and pedestrians in the event of a Cash In Transit heist.
A cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on the N2 southbound in Durban on Wednesday morning has again placed the spotlight on the risks linked to these crimes, despite a recent decline in overall incidents.
According to Cash-In-Transit Association of South Africa (CITASA) head Grant Clark, the industry continues to strengthen security interventions. Modern CIT vehicles are built using the latest technology, including target hardening measures and advanced crime prevention initiatives designed to reduce vulnerability during transit.
What is being done to curb CIT heists in SA?
CITASA is also working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS), as well as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and other role players to address the threat. This collaboration aims to improve intelligence sharing, investigations and prosecutions linked to CIT crimes.
“CITASA is working closely with our SAPS counterparts. Collaborative efforts with law enforcement, the NPA and other role players,” Clark told East Coast Radio.
What do the statistics show?
Recent statistics indicate a 14% decrease in CIT robberies when comparing 2025 with 2024. A more significant 28% reduction has been recorded when comparing the beginning of 2026 with the same period in 2025.
However, Clark noted an increase in incidents towards the end of February and early March 2026. Of particular concern is the level of violence associated with these robberies.
Gauteng remains the highest risk province, followed by North West and KwaZulu-Natal.
How should motorists and pedestrians react in these situations?
CITASA emphasises that public safety is paramount during such incidents.
Motorists and pedestrians should avoid approaching crime scenes or confronting suspects.
Individuals must move to a safe location and contact the police once it is secure to do so.
The association has also warned against looting.
In addition, theft at a crime scene is unlawful and obstructs justice.
Entering a crime scene exposes individuals to serious injury or death, including the risk of gunfire or delayed explosive detonations.
“Looting crime scenes. Entering and looting the crime scene may put their lives at risk. They could suffer serious injuries or fatalities from gunshots or delayed detonations of explosives. Stealing from a crime scene is unlawful and undermines the ends of justice.”
