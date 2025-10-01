How South Africa’s blind cricket team is breaking barriers on and off the field

B1 for fully blind athletes, and B2 and B3 for those with partial vision. Together, they form a powerful side that competes locally and internationally under the guidance of head coach Stephen Visser.

South Africa has a national blind cricket team made up of visually impaired athletes who play the game with passion and precision. Using a ball filled with metal bearings that rattle as it moves, these players rely on hearing, teamwork and instinct rather than sight. They are classified into three categories:

What makes blind cricket unique?

While many associate cricket with sharp eyes and steady hands, blind cricket turns that expectation on its head. Matches are fast-paced, scores are high, and the competitiveness rivals mainstream cricket. What makes it special is the way players communicate and trust one another. According to coach Visser, many spectators arrive expecting a slow game, only to be amazed by the intensity and pace once the match begins.

Where does blind cricket stand in South Africa?

Blind cricket has grown into a thriving community in South Africa, uniting athletes, coaches and supporters in a shared love for the sport. The upcoming T20 National Tournament in Stellenbosch this October will feature 10 provincial teams battling for glory, while also serving as a platform for coach Visser to identify future Proteas representatives for the Blind Cricket World Cup, reports Good Things Guy.

When did blind cricket begin shaping lives?

Although it may not be as popular as mainstream cricket, blind cricket in South Africa has been steadily transforming perceptions of disability. It has proven that sporting ability is not defined by sight but by determination and teamwork. For many athletes, the sport has not only given them a chance to compete but also to belong to a community that values their skills.

Why does blind cricket matter?

Blind cricket delivers more than runs and wickets; it brings inclusion and representation. It challenges harmful stereotypes that often exclude people with disabilities from workspaces and sporting fields. By showcasing the skill and strength of visually impaired athletes, it encourages society to make note of ability first and disability second.

How is blind cricket being developed?

Blind Cricket South Africa (BCSA) has laid out a clear mission to advance the sport. This includes securing sponsorships, managing tournaments and promoting the Proteas blind team as a symbol of inclusive excellence. Development also extends to schools and community clubs, where young talent is identified and nurtured, ensuring that the future of blind cricket is bright.



By managing both national and provincial teams, BCSA builds a strong pipeline of athletes ready to compete on the international stage.