LISTEN: How email tone shapes communication in the workplace
By Stacey & J Sbu
Do you ever feel emotional after receiving an email but the professional in you wants to be objective? Stacey and J Sbu touched on the topic and got some expert advice!
Email tone is a subtle yet powerful aspect of digital communication.
As Stacey and J Sbu discussed, the way a message is phrased can completely change its meaning and the recipient’s reaction. Stacey noted, “You can say the same thing in two different ways and get two very different responses.” J Sbu agreed, adding that misunderstandings often arise not from the content of an email, but from how it is delivered
As one listener put it, “It’s not just what you say, it’s how you say it.”
Stacey shared the need to consider the recipient’s perspective. She suggested reading emails aloud before sending them to ensure the tone matches the intended message. J Sbu pointed out that cultural differences and workplace hierarchies can also influence how tone is perceived. “What sounds direct to one person might come across as rude to another,” he explained.
The conversation also touched on strategies for improving email tone. Both Stacey and J Sbu recommended using positive language, avoiding all caps and being mindful of punctuation.
Listeners agreed that taking a moment to review an email before hitting send can prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.
