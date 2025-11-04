How drones and AI are transforming disaster management across SA

Drones and AI are helping predict, respond to and recover from disasters faster than ever before.

As cities face growing threats from climate change and ageing infrastructure, the use of advanced technology has become central to disaster risk management. Drones, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and geographic information systems (GIS), are now at the forefront of improving how authorities and communities prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies. At the 4th Annual Southern African Drone, AI and GIS Conference in Durban, experts and leaders showcased how these tools are redefining the future of disaster management. The event, hosted by QP Drone Tech in partnership with South Africa Flying Labs, WeRobotics, and Esri, gathered participants from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Delegates included government representatives, academics, GIS professionals, and drone operators, all united by a shared goal - to make disaster response faster, more efficient and data-driven.

How is technology helping communities prepare for disasters? According to IOL, the conference revealed powerful examples of how innovation is saving lives. From drones conducting rapid aerial mapping during floods to AI systems using predictive models to manage droughts, the message was clear: technology can make a decisive difference when disasters strike. Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, emphasised that adopting such technologies is essential for regions like KwaZulu-Natal, which has faced repeated natural disasters in recent years. He stated that investing in digital tools such as drones, AI, and GIS is no longer a luxury but an urgent requirement for effective disaster preparedness and risk reduction. Why collaboration is key to resilience Central to the discussions was the idea of “reimagining resilience” through collaboration. Speakers at the conference agreed that the success of disaster management strategies depends on partnerships across borders and sectors. By sharing data, experiences, and resources, nations can better anticipate risks and implement timely interventions. eThekwini Deputy Mayor, Councillor Zandile Myeni, also reinforced the importance of collaboration between government and technology stakeholders. She said that technology and public institutions must work together to protect communities from the escalating effects of climate change and urbanisation.

What lies ahead for disaster management? The integration of drone and AI technology into disaster management frameworks is creating new opportunities for Southern Africa. By enabling quicker risk assessments, improving communication, and guiding emergency response teams, these tools are setting the stage for smarter, safer cities. As shared by conference delegates, the future of disaster response will depend on how well governments and innovators continue to collaborate. Through ongoing partnerships and the strategic use of emerging technology, regions across the continent are moving closer to building stronger, more adaptive, and resilient communities.

Image courtesy of SANELI MTHALANE