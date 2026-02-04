How are SA fuel prices determined?

Fuel prices in South Africa are influenced by a combination of international market forces and domestic costs. Understanding how these prices are determined provides insight into the mechanisms that shape what drivers pay at the pump each day.

What is the Basic Fuels Price?

At the heart of South Africa’s fuel pricing system is the Basic Fuels Price (BFP). According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the BFP is designed to represent the realistic, market-related cost of importing the majority of the country’s liquid fuel requirements.

The principle assumes that South Africa sources these fuels from international refining centres that meet quality standards and ensure a reliable supply.

The BFP links domestic petrol prices directly to international petroleum prices quoted in US dollars at export-oriented refining centres in the Mediterranean region, the Arab Gulf and Singapore.

This approach means that South Africa’s fuel costs are influenced by three primary international factors: global crude oil prices, the balance of supply and demand for petroleum products and fluctuations in the Rand to US Dollar exchange rate.

How do international factors affect domestic fuel prices?

Several factors are considered when calculating the international influence on the domestic fuel price. Free-on-Board (FOB) values represent the daily quoted price of petroleum products at overseas refining centres. Freight costs cover the transport of refined products from these centres to South African ports. Freight rates are adjusted monthly based on the Average Freight Rate Assessment, which factors in shipping risks and global supply and demand for vessels carrying refined petroleum.

Demurrage costs (a charge for detaining a ship, freight car, or truck) are also included, covering loading of fuel at overseas ports and discharge at South African ports. These rates are published by the World Scale Association Limited and are calculated with a maximum demurrage period of three days. Insurance costs, set at 0.15% of the FOB and freight values, cover letters of credit, surveyors’ fees, agent fees and laboratory costs.

An ocean loss allowance of 0.3% accounts for uninsurable losses during transportation. Cargo dues, or wharfage, cover the use of South African harbour facilities, while coastal storage costs recover expenses associated with storing and handling fuel at coastal terminals. The stock financing component is based on the landed cost of the product, 25 days of stockholding, and the prevailing prime interest rate minus two percent.

Once these factors are calculated, the BFP, initially quoted in USD per barrel or tonne, is converted into US cents per litre using international conversion rates, and then into South African cents per litre using the current Rand/US Dollar exchange rate.