Household tech levy vs TV licence: What scrapping the licence could mean for South Africans

At the centre of this debate is the South African Broadcasting Corporation , which continues to face deep financial strain, largely due to widespread non-payment of TV licences. While some within the public broadcaster see a household levy as a solution, the idea has drawn strong criticism from government.

Discussions around the future of South Africa’s TV licence system are gaining momentum, with a proposed household tech levy emerging as a possible replacement.

Why is the TV licence system under pressure?

The SABC relies on a mix of advertising revenue and TV licence fees to fund its operations. Over time, however, the broadcaster has struggled to collect licence fees effectively. A growing number of households have avoided paying the annual fee, significantly weakening one of the SABC’s intended income streams.

The scale of the problem is reflected in avoidance figures. According to reports, in 2019, around 69% of licence holders failed to pay. This figure rose sharply to 86% in 2024, before dipping slightly to 85% in 2025. Despite this small improvement, the vast majority of licence holders remain non-compliant, leaving the SABC without the revenue it was meant to receive.

What alternatives are being discussed?

In response to these challenges, a tech-neutral household levy has been proposed as an alternative funding mechanism. This levy would require each household to contribute, regardless of whether they own a television set. Supporters argue that this approach reflects modern media consumption habits, where content is accessed across multiple devices rather than a single TV in a living room.

According to MyBroadband, the debate around this proposal forms part of a broader process to develop a new funding model for the SABC. BMI TechKnowledge has been appointed to finalise this framework, with the household levy standing out as one of the most debated options.

Who supports the household levy idea?

Leadership at the SABC has signalled support for replacing the TV licence with a public levy. CEO Nomsa Chabeli has stated that the current licence scheme has failed and no longer fits the realities of the modern broadcasting environment. While she acknowledged that a culture of non-payment has played a role, she emphasised that the system itself is outdated.

Chabeli also confirmed that the SABC proposed a household levy in its submissions on the SABC Bill. Alongside this, the broadcaster has considered whether the South African Revenue Service (SARS) could assist with a more effective collection mechanism.

SABC board chair Khathutshelo Ramukumba has echoed these views, pointing to major shifts in how audiences consume content. He explained that the TV licence model assumes households watch content on one television set, an assumption that no longer holds true.

With content now consumed on smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs, the licence framework has lost relevance. Ramukumba noted that Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag was a prominent example of a household levy that supports access to trusted journalism, education and entertainment.