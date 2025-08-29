Another major bank partners with Home Affairs for Smart ID and passport services

Home Affairs partners with major banks to bring Smart ID and passport services closer to citizens, promoting financial inclusion and social inclusion through technology and partnership.

The Department of Home Affairs has partnered with three major banks, First National Bank (FNB), Standard Bank and Capitec, to enable South Africans to apply for Smart ID cards and passports via bank branches and mobile applications. This partnership aims to increase access to these essential services, particularly in rural areas, and promote financial inclusion.

The process is straightforward. Simply visit a designated bank branch, where you will undergo photo capture and biometric verification. The system verifies your identity against the upgraded National Population Register in real-time. Once the application is processed, the Smart Card ID will be ready for collection at the same branch within weeks. This partnership will significantly expand the Department of Home Affairs' footprint, bringing its services closer to citizens. The Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, notes that this digital partnership model will "dramatically increase Home Affairs' footprint and thereby bring us closer than ever before to delivering our vision of Home Affairs @ home." This is how many branches will have Home Affairs capabilities: FNB will roll out services to 15 branches immediately, with 240 branches going live over the next year.

Standard Bank will adopt a phased approach, with 20 branches going live this year and 300 over the next year.

Capitec will start with 10 bank branches, aiming to bring 100 branches online in 2026 and 300 branches thereafter.

“The conclusion of this partnership marks the most significant milestone to date on our journey of digital transformation, as we unlock the power of technology to expand access, as well as social and financial inclusion, on an unprecedented scale. The Medium Term Development Plan, adopted by Cabinet, tasks Home Affairs with expanding into 1,000 bank branches by 2029. Thanks to your investment in technology and partnership, we are well on track to meet and even beat this target,” said Minister Leon Schreiber about the Capitec partnership. These partnerships are a significant step towards achieving the Department of Home Affairs' vision of Home Affairs @ home. By leveraging the power of technology and partnering with major banks, the department can expand its services to more citizens, promoting financial and social inclusion.

Image courtesy of GCIS / Flickr

