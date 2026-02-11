Hilton leaves Durban landmark hotel, ending an era of luxury stays

Global hotel group Hilton has ended its management agreement with the owners of Hilton Durban, located next to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC). According to MoneyWeb, the decision was sudden and took effect last week, leaving guests and future bookings in limbo. Guests reportedly received electronic notifications informing them that reservations under the Hilton brand would not be honoured. Calls to the hotel go unanswered, and its Hilton.com page now returns an error. The property is also listed as “permanently closed” on Google Maps.

Recent history of Hilton in Durban Hilton Durban reopened under the Hilton brand in 2024 after being closed for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening had been confirmed by the eThekwini Municipality, with then-Mayor Cyril Xaba highlighting the boost it would bring to the city’s tourism economy. The reopening coincided with Tourism Month in September and the hotel was expected to strengthen Durban’s luxury accommodation options and business travel infrastructure. Hilton Durban reopened under the Hilton brand in 2024 after being closed for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening had been confirmed by the eThekwini Municipality, with then-Mayor Cyril Xaba highlighting the boost it would bring to the city’s tourism economy. The reopening coincided with Tourism Month in September and the hotel was expected to strengthen Durban’s luxury accommodation options and business travel infrastructure. Before the closure, the hotel had already undergone a major three-year, R150 million revamp in 2014. This renovation added a new restaurant and bar, upgraded all rooms, and introduced a royal suite alongside the existing executive and presidential suites. At that time, Hilton Durban was one of the few properties globally owned directly by the Hilton group. Who owns the property? The UAE-based Bin Otaiba Hotel Group acquired Hilton Durban in 2018. The group has been active in South Africa since 2008, acquiring the Radisson Blu Le Vendome in Sea Point, the Hyatt Regency in Rosebank, the Park Inn by Radisson in Sandton, and the King Edward Hotel in Gqeberha. By 2021, its South African investments were estimated at R3.5 billion. The UAE-based Bin Otaiba Hotel Group acquired Hilton Durban in 2018. The group has been active in South Africa since 2008, acquiring the Radisson Blu Le Vendome in Sea Point, the Hyatt Regency in Rosebank, the Park Inn by Radisson in Sandton, and the King Edward Hotel in Gqeberha. By 2021, its South African investments were estimated at R3.5 billion. According to reports, many of the group’s properties fell into disrepair during the pandemic, with Hilton Durban being the only one to reopen under its original brand. Other properties, such as the Hyatt Regency in Rosebank and two Radisson hotels, remain closed, although there are plans to reopen some properties under the Royal Majestic brand. How does this affect guests and the city? Guests with Hilton Durban bookings have been advised to contact the property owner directly. Hilton has suggested its four-star Garden Inn in the Umhlanga Arch as an alternative accommodation option. Guests with Hilton Durban bookings have been advised to contact the property owner directly. Hilton has suggested its four-star Garden Inn in the Umhlanga Arch as an alternative accommodation option. The closure impacts Durban’s conferencing and business travel sector, as the hotel was an important part of the city’s executive accommodation and events infrastructure. Alongside the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani hotel, Hilton Durban contributed to nearly 1,000 rooms focused on business and event-related travel. The city’s conferencing calendar has not fully recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and the unrest in July 2021, making the loss of Hilton Durban a notable setback.

What does this mean for Hilton’s presence in South Africa? With the closure of Hilton Durban, all three of the original Hilton properties in South Africa (Hilton Sandton, Hilton Cape Town City Centre and Hilton Durban) have ceased operating under the Hilton brand. Hilton Sandton reopened as NH Sandton, while Hilton Cape Town City Centre became the Hyatt Regency Cape Town in December 2020. With the closure of Hilton Durban, all three of the original Hilton properties in South Africa (Hilton Sandton, Hilton Cape Town City Centre and Hilton Durban) have ceased operating under the Hilton brand. Hilton Sandton reopened as NH Sandton, while Hilton Cape Town City Centre became the Hyatt Regency Cape Town in December 2020. Hilton has continued its presence in South Africa through other properties, including DoubleTree by Hilton in Woodstock, Cape Town; the Garden Inn in KwaZulu-Natal; Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston; and Canopy by Hilton Cape Town at Longkloof Studios. The last two properties opened in 2025. What is next for the Durban property? The future of Hilton Durban under new management remains uncertain. Reports suggest that the Bin Otaiba Hotel Group plans to rebrand some of its South African properties under the Royal Majestic brand, which may include the Hilton Durban site. However, no official timeline has been shared. The future of Hilton Durban under new management remains uncertain. Reports suggest that the Bin Otaiba Hotel Group plans to rebrand some of its South African properties under the Royal Majestic brand, which may include the Hilton Durban site. However, no official timeline has been shared. The sudden closure of Hilton Durban highlights both the fragility of the business travel and luxury hotel sector in the city and the ongoing challenges facing hotel owners in the post-pandemic landscape.