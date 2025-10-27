The hidden fire threat in your luggage: Why lithium batteries could endanger your flight

While batteries have long been used in common travel items like mobile phones, laptops, and cameras, the rise of lithium-ion batteries has added a layer of complexity. These batteries, although safe when handled properly, can ignite if a short circuit occurs, leading to what experts call “thermal runaway.” This reaction can trigger large, difficult-to-control fires mid-flight.

A recent survey revealed that many passengers are unaware that battery-powered devices cannot be packed in checked luggage on commercial flights. This restriction exists because batteries pose a potential fire risk when stored in the cargo hold.

What is being done to raise awareness?

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a global campaign titled Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries to educate passengers on the rules surrounding these devices. The campaign comes after an IATA passenger survey found that most travellers carry several battery-powered items: 83% travel with a mobile phone, 60% with a laptop, and 44% with a power bank.

According to MyBroadband, while 93% of respondents believed they knew the airline rules, several key misconceptions persisted. Half of those surveyed thought small battery-powered devices could be placed in checked luggage, 45% believed it was fine to pack power banks there, and a third did not know that power banks and spare batteries have capacity limits.

A separate study by UL Standards and Engagement also found that one in four passengers admitted to placing battery-powered devices in their checked bags.

How are airlines addressing lithium battery fires?

There have been several incidents where lithium-ion batteries caught fire during international flights, prompting airlines to take stricter safety measures. Emirates, for instance, now prohibits passengers from charging or discharging power banks on board. The airline stated that this decision followed a comprehensive safety review, as the rise in power bank usage has coincided with an increase in lithium battery-related incidents.

Other international carriers with similar restrictions include Singapore Airlines, KLM, China Airlines, Korean Air, and Cathay Pacific.

What are the South African airlines’ policies?

MyBroadband reached out to South African carriers for comment on their lithium battery regulations. Airlink, FlySafair, and Lift confirmed that they comply with the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations, which are aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Technical Instructions.

FlySafair’s spokesperson, Kirby Gordon, explained that these regulations are “practical and sometimes conservative” in their application. The key rule is that battery-powered devices should always be kept in the cabin and not placed in checked baggage.

If a battery malfunctions in the cargo hold, the resulting fire can spread quickly through luggage. To limit this risk, only batteries with capacities below 100 watt-hours (Wh) are permitted in carry-on bags without special approval. Batteries between 101Wh and 160Wh may be allowed with prior authorisation, typically for mobility aids or large power banks.