Harrismith tornado confirmed after dramatic video footage goes viral

A dramatic video circulating online has drawn widespread attention after showing a tractor moving through a field with a towering grey tornado forming in the background. While tornado sightings are not an everyday occurrence in South Africa, a number of South Africans have pointed out that the Free State town of Harrismith has a long-standing reputation for producing them.

The footage, originally shared on the Facebook group We Are South Africans, sparked debate among residents who questioned whether it was real, particularly with the surge in AI-generated content. However, the event has since been verified as genuine. According to Caxton News Network, which made contact with the South African Weather Service, the tornado was confirmed by meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela.

What confirmed the tornado near Harrismith?

Storm Report SA noted on Facebook that the tornado appeared on the outskirts of Harrismith over the weekend. The post highlighted that there was clear rotation, visible debris and rapid development as strong thunderstorms moved through the eastern Free State.

This confirmation has prompted renewed interest in the region’s weather patterns, especially considering Harrismith’s reputation for experiencing these rare yet powerful systems.

How often has Harrismith experienced tornadoes?

Harrismith’s history with tornadoes stretches back decades. In 2014, Northern Natal News listed the five most severe tornadoes recorded in South Africa. Third on the list was the destructive twister that tore through Harrismith on 15 November 1998.

What happened during the 1998 Harrismith tornado?

The 1998 event left a significant mark on the community. More than 750 homes were destroyed along a nine-kilometre path and approximately 15 people were injured. The tornado also damaged telephone and power lines across the area. It has since been described as one of the most spectacular tornadoes ever recorded in the country.