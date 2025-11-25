Global list names South Africa in top 10 must-visit countries

South Africa has been ranked as one of the best places to visit in your lifetime. Here is why the world is talking about it.

South Africa has been ranked as one of the best places to visit in your lifetime. Here is why the world is talking about it.

South Africans started the day on 25 November with uplifting international news that placed the country firmly in the global spotlight. A widely shared travel ranking by CEOWORLD magazine has returned to online conversations and South Africa has climbed impressively into the top tier of destinations. The ranking has resurfaced due to renewed interest from the “Statistics of the World” Twitter account, whose post attracted thousands of interactions from travel enthusiasts. As global users revisited the list of places said to be worth experiencing at least once in a lifetime, South Africa appeared in a standout position.

Where did South Africa place in the global ranking? South Africa secured the number six spot on CEOWORLD magazine’s Top 10 Best Countries to Visit in Your Lifetime. According to Good Things Guy, the list is based on feedback from more than 295,000 readers, representing the highest level of participation the publication has ever received. This large pool of responses indicates significant engagement from travellers around the world, each weighing in on the destinations they believe belong on a lifetime bucket list. The full top 10 rankings include: Thailand



Greece



Indonesia



Portugal



Sri Lanka



South Africa



Peru



Italy



India



UAE



South Africa’s placement among some of the most renowned travel destinations highlights the country’s strong global appeal and reinforces its status as a destination of remarkable variety and depth.

What makes South Africa stand out to travellers? The magazine’s description of South Africa paints a vivid picture of why so many visitors find the country unforgettable. It highlights South Africa’s unique position as a nation with three capital cities and a landscape that stretches across ancient mountain ranges, subtropical forests, sprawling deserts, grasslands, wetlands and distinctive bushveld. Cape Town receives particular praise, described as a capital city renowned for its beauty. The Cape Peninsula is noted for offering an iconic backdrop that has long captivated travellers. Visitors can enjoy peaceful beaches, whale-watching opportunities, vibrant nightlife, varied shopping, and well-regarded food and wine experiences. The Karoo is also mentioned as an area of scientific significance, home to notable fossils of early dinosaurs, tortoises and mammals. This range of natural, cultural and historical features shows why South Africa is viewed not as a single destination but as a collection of diverse experiences. How does this ranking impact South Africa? South Africa’s placement on a major global travel list carries weight that extends beyond national pride. How does it support the tourism industry? Tourism plays a significant role in the country’s economy and job creation. Recognition of this kind helps attract international visitors, supporting accommodation providers, guides and tourism-related small businesses. Does this boost global perception? The ranking reminds travellers of South Africa’s strong position within the world’s most admired travel destinations. From wildlife reserves to wine-producing regions, from coastlines to cultural experiences, the country is acknowledged as offering world-class attractions.

Can this influence local travel habits? Global validation often encourages citizens to revisit their own landscapes and experiences. South Africans may feel inspired to travel within the country, recognising the value others see in their homeland. Why does this matter for national morale? Positive international attention can uplift national sentiment. When the world acknowledges South Africa’s beauty, diversity and resilience, it brings a sense of shared appreciation and hope.

