Rev up your ride and get your beauty on at this all-female auto clinic
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Girls Auto Clinic provides women-run auto repairs and beauty services in a comfortable and confident environment.
Girls Auto Clinic is a women-run auto repair shop in Philadelphia, USA, that offers a unique experience for car owners.
Founded by Patrice Banks, a trailblazing entrepreneur in the automotive industry, Girls Auto Clinic is more than just a repair shop - it's a haven for women who want to feel empowered and confident when dealing with car maintenance.
Banks knew firsthand the intimidation factor that comes with walking into a traditional auto repair shop. She enrolled in night classes to become a mechanic and created a space where women can feel comfortable and supported when dealing with car repairs.
In 2017, she opened the most popular destinations for women who want to take control of their automotive needs.
Clutch Beauty Bar
The Clutch Beauty Bar is a salon located right inside the repair shop, offering a range of beauty services to help customers relax while their cars are being serviced. From manicures to pedicures, waxing and more, Clutch Beauty Bar is the perfect spot to unwind.
Girls Auto Clinic is committed to creating a unique, comfortable and confident automotive maintenance and repair experience for women. With a team of knowledgeable and transparent mechanics, the shop provides a range of services to keep cars running smoothly.
What Sets Girls Auto Clinic Apart
Girls Auto Clinic is dedicated to transforming the automotive experience for women. The shop's mission is to create an industry where women feel fully equipped to purchase and manage their vehicles while also increasing the representation of women who thrive and find joy working in automotive careers.
Image courtesy of Instagram
