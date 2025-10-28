Gen Z in the workplace: Should they adapt or should employers meet them halfway?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
This week's Great Drive Debate featured a topic about Gen Z. Should they adapt to workplace norms or should their employers evolve? Here's what you had to say...
Across social media and workplace forums, opinions are split. Some older professionals argue that Gen Z, born roughly between 1995 and 2012, lacks resilience, discipline, and respect for hierarchy. Others praise their boldness, digital fluency, and strong emphasis on mental health and purpose-driven work.
In South Africa, where Gen Z is expected to make up 40% of the workforce by 2030, this generational tension is impossible to ignore.
Do Gen Zs value work-life balance?
Those who believe employers should adapt say Gen Z brings fresh ideas, values, and flexibility that modern workplaces need. Studies show that 77% of Gen Zs value work-life balance above all else.
Deloitte’s 2025 Global Gen Z & Millennial Survey supports this view - the company adjusted its training models and introduced flexible work structures to attract and retain Gen Z talent.
On the other hand, critics argue that Gen Z’s demands for instant feedback, flexible hours and ethical alignment are idealistic. Many young workers struggle with patience, commitment and adapting to established business systems.
Yet, research from South Africa’s SETAs shows some Gen Zs are learning to blend in - seeking mentorship, following structured career paths and proving they can succeed within traditional frameworks.
If you missed the full conversation, listen below:
