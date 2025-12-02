Gen Z battles a tougher job market as entry-level roles shrink

Gen Z is fighting harder than ever for fair opportunities in a job market that keeps shutting them out.

Gen Z is frequently portrayed as an unmotivated generation lacking the drive to pursue traditional career paths. However, the reality looks very different. Younger workers are eager to build meaningful careers, but they are entering a labour market that has shifted dramatically beneath their feet With entry-level opportunities tightening and hiring practices evolving, today’s graduates find themselves navigating challenges that older generations did not have to confront. From the rise of artificial intelligence stepping into beginner roles to the increasing presence of “ghost” job postings, the modern job hunt has become unpredictable. Even education leaders are raising concerns about the growing mismatch between available roles and the number of graduates entering the market. According to Fortune, this imbalance is placing young people in an increasingly competitive and unstable employment environment.

How competitive has the graduate job market become? Rob Breare, CEO of Malvern College International, highlighted the strain facing young job seekers during a recent appearance at the Fortune Global Forum. He referenced new data from the Institute of Student Employers (ISE), which shows just how severe the competition has become. In the 2023/2024 cycle, 1.2 million applications were submitted for only 17,000 graduate positions in the UK. Breare described the statistic as shocking, pointing to the enormous pressure this puts on graduates attempting to enter the workforce. In contrast, the 2021/2022 period saw a very different picture. More than 559,000 applicants were interviewed for graduate roles, and nearly 20,000 were hired. That slightly older segment of Gen Z faced far more available roles and significantly lower competition. Last year’s figures represent the highest number of applications per role since the ISE began tracking the data in 1991. This surge illustrates the state of the job market: thousands of hopeful candidates applying for a single position, extended job searches stretching into years and graduates repeatedly turned away from roles that were once considered accessible stepping stones. Are similar challenges emerging in the United States? The strain is not limited to the UK. The U.S. labour market is showing comparable patterns, with young graduates struggling to find stable employment. As of July, 58% of students who completed college in the previous year were still searching for steady work. This stands in stark contrast to millennials and Gen X graduates, only 25% of whom encountered similar difficulty. A significant number of job seekers are finding themselves in months-long or even year-long searches, highlighting a widespread lack of early-career opportunities. The trend extends to America’s biggest economic hubs. New York City, traditionally a powerhouse of private-sector employment, added fewer than 1,000 such jobs in the first six months of the year, a steep drop from the pre-pandemic annual average of around 100,000 new roles.