Gcina Mhlophe on honouring tradition and embracing change

In the latest episode of Don’t Hold Back with Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, legendary storyteller, poet and author Dr. Gcina Mhlophe reflects on what it means to preserve culture in a fast-changing world.

Mhlophe, host of African Story Magic, shares her journey from a childhood “house of song and prayer” to becoming one of South Africa’s most respected custodians of heritage.

She explains why storytelling remains the heartbeat of cultural identity and why younger generations must learn to balance tradition with modern life.

“Culture starts within,” she says. “It’s about having a sense of belonging, of respect, and of knowing who you are, even as the world changes.”

The episode explores practical ways families can pass on rituals, the importance of African languages, and the risks of letting global influences dilute local traditions.

Watch or listen to the full conversation with Dr. Mhlophe on Don’t Hold Back: