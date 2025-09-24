Gcina Mhlophe on honouring tradition and embracing change
What does it mean to be a custodian of culture in 2025? In this Heritage Day episode of Don’t Hold Back, guest Gcina Mhlophe reflects on what it means to preserve culture in a fast-changing world.
In the latest episode of Don’t Hold Back with Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, legendary storyteller, poet and author Dr. Gcina Mhlophe reflects on what it means to preserve culture in a fast-changing world.
Mhlophe, host of African Story Magic, shares her journey from a childhood “house of song and prayer” to becoming one of South Africa’s most respected custodians of heritage.
She explains why storytelling remains the heartbeat of cultural identity and why younger generations must learn to balance tradition with modern life.
“Culture starts within,” she says. “It’s about having a sense of belonging, of respect, and of knowing who you are, even as the world changes.”
The episode explores practical ways families can pass on rituals, the importance of African languages, and the risks of letting global influences dilute local traditions.
Watch or listen to the full conversation with Dr. Mhlophe on Don’t Hold Back:
Meanwhile, in an earlier episode, online fitness coach Kopano Mokhele joined Nozibele to share his personal journey of deliberately gaining 25 kilograms to better understand his clients' struggles with food addiction. He revealed that the experiment led to elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, liver strain, and sleep apnea.
“Food addiction is a real thing. I never thought so until I experienced it myself,” he told Nozibele. Watch/listen to the full episode below.
Don’t Hold Back is an internationally recognised podcast co-produced by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, and Deutsche Welle. Each episode tackles taboo topics and real-life challenges faced by South Africans under 35 - from identity and culture to mental health and relationships.
MORE ABOUT NOZIBELE QAMNGANA-MAYABA:
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is an award-winning author, HIV activist, certified life coach, and TV presenter. She is best known for her bestselling book I Am Still Me and for hosting the groundbreaking docu-series #YesIHaveHIV, which earned critical acclaim for its impact on HIV awareness in South Africa. A respected public speaker and social commentator, Nozibele uses her platforms to challenge stigma, empower young people, and lead honest conversations about identity, health, and personal growth.
Don’t Hold Back has received international and local recognition, including:
- Bronze Winner - 2023 Anthem Awards (Education, Art & Culture / Podcast or Audio)
- Finalist - 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards
- Shortlisted - 2023 Publisher Podcast Awards (Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast)
- Finalist - 2023 AIB Awards (Presenter of the Year: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba)
- Spotlight of the Year (Podcast) - 2023 African Podcast and Voice Awards
- Gold Winner - 2024 South African Podcasting Awards (Wellness & Relationships)
Find more episodes of #DontHoldBack in the channel below, or wherever you get your favourite podcasts:
