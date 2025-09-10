'Food addiction is a real thing', says TikTok coach Kopano

What does “healthy” really mean in 2025? In this episode of Don’t Hold Back , host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba talks with fitness coach Kopano Mokhele, who gained 25kgs and is now losing it to truly understand his clients’ journeys.

Food addiction is a real thing. I never thought so until I experienced it myself. - Kopano Mokhele

TikTok fitness coach Kopano Mokhele is no stranger to headlines after deliberately gaining 25 kilograms to better understand his clients. But in a candid conversation on Don’t Hold Back, he went beyond the viral challenge to talk about what the journey has cost him - physically, mentally, and emotionally. He admitted the experiment left him with elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, liver strain, and even sleep apnea. More surprising, though, was his discovery that cravings could overpower discipline. “Food addiction is a real thing,” he says. “I never thought so until I experienced it myself, craving food even when I wasn’t hungry. It becomes a loop.” ALSO READ: Living positively with HIV in 2025

Kopano Mokhele / Instagram

Kopano also spoke about the mental toll of carrying the extra weight, saying his usual drive and ambition began to fade: “At one point, I felt like that ambition was disappearing. I had to constantly remind myself I was doing this for a good cause.” He breaks down five simple, practical habits you can start today to build a healthier lifestyle. The episode offers a rare look behind the transformation. Not just the before-and-after images, but the hidden struggles that come with them. For listeners and viewers, the message is clear: sustainable health is less about quick fixes and more about habits, identity, and finding joy in the journey. Watch or listen to the full episode of Don’t Hold Back below.

Meanwhile, in a previous episode, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba opened up about turning 35 and questioning if she was where she should be in life. Her guest, media icon and leadership coach Elana Afrika Bredenkamp, shared lessons on money, mindset and milestones. From her father’s advice, “Don’t spend money you don’t have,” to her own mantra of gratitude, Elana reminded listeners that success is about comfort and contentment, not deadlines. Watch or listen to the full episode below.

Don’t Hold Back is an internationally recognised podcast co-produced by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, and Deutsche Welle. Each episode tackles taboo topics and real-life challenges faced by South Africans under 35 - from identity and culture to mental health and relationships.

Supplied

MORE ABOUT NOZIBELE QAMNGANA-MAYABA: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is an award-winning author, HIV activist, certified life coach, and TV presenter. She is best known for her bestselling book I Am Still Me and for hosting the groundbreaking docu-series #YesIHaveHIV, which earned critical acclaim for its impact on HIV awareness in South Africa. A respected public speaker and social commentator, Nozibele uses her platforms to challenge stigma, empower young people, and lead honest conversations about identity, health, and personal growth. Don’t Hold Back has received international and local recognition, including: Bronze Winner - 2023 Anthem Awards (Education, Art & Culture / Podcast or Audio)

Finalist - 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards

Shortlisted - 2023 Publisher Podcast Awards (Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast)

Finalist - 2023 AIB Awards (Presenter of the Year: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba)

Spotlight of the Year (Podcast) - 2023 African Podcast and Voice Awards

Gold Winner - 2024 South African Podcasting Awards (Wellness & Relationships)

