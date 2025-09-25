FlySafair confirms death of passenger on board flight from Durban to Johannesburg
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
FlySafair confirmed to East Coast Radio that a passenger passed away on a flight that departed from King Shaka International Airport this week.
FlySafair has confirmed that a passenger passed away on a flight this week. Flight FA417 departed from Durban on 22 September, heading to Johannesburg.
The passenger's health was assessed before the flight departed
According to FlySafair, before the flight’s departure, medical staff at King Shaka International Airport were called to assess the passenger, who was subsequently cleared to travel.
While in the air, the passenger’s condition deteriorated.
“Our cabin crew, together with medical professionals who were among the passengers, did everything possible to assist, but tragically the person passed away before the flight landed,” the airline said in a statement.
The airline further clarified that the passenger’s untimely passing was not connected to the operation of the flight or FlySafair.
They acknowledged that the unfortunate passing of the passenger was distressing for all those on board. FlySafair thanked the medical professionals who stepped forward to assist.
FlySafair offers information about professional counselling services
“FlySafair’s crew are trained to respond to in-flight medical emergencies to the best of their ability until professional help is available. As is standard practice, this incident will be reviewed internally to ensure that any learnings are taken forward,” they said.
The airline noted that they have information available regarding professional counselling services for passengers who may have been impacted by the events. This is extended to their staff.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of the deceased at this very difficult time.”
