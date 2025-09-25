FlySafair confirms death of passenger on board flight from Durban to Johannesburg

FlySafair has confirmed that a passenger passed away on a flight this week. Flight FA417 departed from Durban on 22 September, heading to Johannesburg.

The passenger's health was assessed before the flight departed

According to FlySafair, before the flight’s departure, medical staff at King Shaka International Airport were called to assess the passenger, who was subsequently cleared to travel.



While in the air, the passenger’s condition deteriorated.



“Our cabin crew, together with medical professionals who were among the passengers, did everything possible to assist, but tragically the person passed away before the flight landed,” the airline said in a statement.



The airline further clarified that the passenger’s untimely passing was not connected to the operation of the flight or FlySafair.

They acknowledged that the unfortunate passing of the passenger was distressing for all those on board. FlySafair thanked the medical professionals who stepped forward to assist.