First Walmart store in South Africa to open at popular mall

Walmart is officially opening its first South African store, marking a new retail chapter for shoppers.

One of the world’s largest retail giants, Walmart, is officially setting up shop in South Africa. The first Walmart-branded store will open at Fourways Mall in Gauteng, located at the site previously occupied by Game. This marks a major development for South Africa’s retail landscape, as Walmart deepens its presence beyond its current operations through its subsidiary, Massmart. The move will introduce a new shopping experience under the Walmart brand, combining local market insight with the retailer’s global standards.

What will Walmart offer to South African shoppers? Walmart International President and CEO Kath McLay confirmed that the South African stores will stock a broad range of products. Shoppers can expect fresh groceries, household essentials, clothing, and technology items in a modern, spacious setting. The company said the stores will be designed with accessibility and customer comfort in mind, featuring wide aisles and bright interiors. Walmart also highlighted the introduction of digital capabilities that aim to enhance customers’ overall shopping experience. According to MyBroadband, the retailer has already started developing its first South African outlets, with official opening dates expected to be announced in October 2025. What progress has been made at Fourways Mall? Recent social media posts from Massmart have hinted at the progress of the Fourways Mall branch. Earlier in October, the company shared images of the new Walmart Spark logo being installed at the location. A week later, the first photo of the completed storefront was revealed, confirming its placement at the site of the former Game outlet. A Fourways Mall employee verified that the Walmart store occupies the same location but has not yet opened to the public. Why was Fourways Mall chosen for the first Walmart? Fourways Mall, South Africa’s largest shopping centre by retail space since 2019, has faced several challenges in recent years. Declining tenancy rates and competition from the Mall of Africa led to a reduced valuation for the property. However, a renewed investment of R400 million has helped to revitalise the mall.

How does this impact Massmart and its existing brands? Walmart’s South African venture will not replace Massmart’s existing brands. Massmart confirmed to MyBroadband that the Walmart brand will operate as an additional trading banner, complementing Makro, Game, and Builders. However, the company indicated it may explore converting select existing sites or developing new locations under the Walmart name. Massmart has faced challenges with its Game brand, which has suffered declining performance and several store closures. Before delisting from the JSE in November 2022, Game reported a R1 billion annual loss—double that of the previous year. The Game outlet at Fourways Mall had been closed for several months before the Walmart redevelopment began. Its closure followed the temporary launch of “The Last Chance Store,” an experimental clearance outlet used to sell discounted stock. What does this mean for the future of retail in South Africa? In addition to converting some Game stores into smaller-format Makro outlets, Massmart has been experimenting with new approaches to reach different market segments. Brian Leroni, Massmart’s group corporate affairs head, said that these smaller Makro stores were designed to make the brand more accessible and form a crucial part of its omnichannel strategy. Leroni noted strong support from suppliers, landlords, and consumers, reflecting optimism around Massmart’s evolving retail model. However, it remains unclear whether the Walmart rollout will influence the company’s plans for smaller Makro stores.

Image courtesy of iStock

