Fake news alert: No extended September Holiday in 2025

Speaking to East Coast Radio , KZN Department of Education Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said there was “no such extension of the September holiday.”

A viral hoax has been circulating on social media and questionable websites, claiming that South African learners will enjoy an "extended September holiday" in 2025. However, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that this story is pure fiction.

The DBE has stated that there are no changes to the 2025 schooling calendar and any announcements not made on their official social media accounts should be viewed as fake news.

The calendar for 2025 was finalised long ago, with the third term ending on 3 October and holidays scheduled from October 4 to 12. Schools will reopen on 13 October for the final stretch of the year.

South African school calendars follow a strict gazetting process years in advance, making sudden changes virtually impossible.

The only break in September is Heritage Day on September 24, a single midweek public holiday that cannot justify the kind of "extra week off" being claimed online.

The DBE has urged the public to be cautious of fake news and to verify information through official channels.