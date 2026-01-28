Explained: How unused mobile data bundles will now work

We're taking a look at how unused data, voice and SMS bundles will roll over, what networks must do and when changes begin

South Africans who rely heavily on mobile data could see meaningful changes in how unused bundles are handled, following amendments issued by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa). The updated rules clarify when bundles may expire, when they must roll over, and what obligations mobile network operators must meet in future. Icasa published the revised regulations governing voice, SMS and data bundles in the Government Gazette on Friday. These changes form part of amendments to the End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Amendment Regulations, 2025, which aim to address long-standing concerns around bundle expiry and consumer fairness. According to The Citizen, Icasa’s amendments introduce clearer protections for end-users by requiring mobile networks to roll over certain unused bundles and improve transparency around bundle usage and depletion.

What changes has Icasa introduced to bundle expiry rules? The amendments require mobile network operators to apply bundle usage in a specific order. Licensees must deduct usage from bundles with the earliest expiry date first, before moving on to bundles with later expiry dates. This approach ensures that older bundles are used up before newer ones, reducing the likelihood of data expiring unused. Icasa further states that, at the end of a bundle’s validity period, unused bundles or portions of those bundles must be rolled over at least once. The rolled-over bundle must remain subject to the same terms and conditions as the original bundle. Which bundles are excluded from rollover? Not all bundles qualify for rollover under the new rules. Icasa has excluded bundles that have a validity period of seven days or less, as well as uncapped, free and promotional bundles. These exclusions mean that short-term or special offer bundles may still expire once their validity period ends When will the new Icasa rules take effect? Although the amendments have already been published, they will not take immediate effect. The new regulations are scheduled to come into operation on 23 January 2027. This provides mobile network operators with a year from publication to prepare their systems and processes for compliance. Will customers need to activate data rollover themselves? Icasa has made it clear that the rollover of qualifying bundles must occur automatically. Mobile networks may not require any action from end-users for rollover to take place. Importantly, the rollover process must also be free of charge, provided that the customer’s number remains active.

What happens if a network fault prevents bundle usage? The updated rules also address situations where end-users are unable to use their bundles due to faults on the part of the licensee. In such cases, Icasa requires that the validity period of the affected bundle must be extended, ensuring customers are not disadvantaged by network-related issues. How will users be informed about bundle usage? Under the amendments, mobile networks must provide usage depletion notifications at specific usage thresholds. Licensees are required to notify end-users when they reach 50%, 80% and 100% usage of each bundle. These notifications may be delivered via SMS, push notifications or other appropriate communication methods. What options must networks provide to end-users? Icasa has outlined several options that must be available to customers at all times. These include the ability to opt into or out of usage depletion notifications, purchase additional bundles through USSD, push notifications or similar platforms and choose whether to opt into or out of out-of-bundle usage charges. What are the new rules around transferring bundles? The amendments also introduce changes relating to bundle transfers. Icasa wants bundles to be transferable under specific conditions. Transfers must not be limited to a particular service type, frequency or volume and should apply to any SIM card on the same network. However, uncapped, free and promotional bundles remain excluded from transfer. Why did Icasa review the existing regulations? Icasa began reviewing the existing data, voice and SMS regulations in February 2024. The authority stated that there was sufficient evidence that the prevailing bundle expiry rules created unfair market conditions driven by mobile network operators. The review aimed to address these concerns by treating all bundles consistently, including data, voice, SMS and over-the-top bundles. At present, mobile bundles are generally not transferable. Icasa’s proposed changes seek to introduce greater flexibility by allowing customers to transfer bundles or portions thereof to other users on the same network, subject to the stated conditions. Together, these amendments signal a shift towards stronger consumer protections and more transparent handling of mobile bundles across South Africa’s telecommunications sector

Image courtesy of iStock