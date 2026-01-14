EXCLUSIVE: KZN’s top matric student Ethan Naicker reveals the real secret to academic success

KZN’s top matric achiever didn’t study the way you’d expect. From comedy podcasts to a love for maths, Ethan Naicker shares what really helped him rise to number one.

KZN’s top matric achiever didn’t study the way you’d expect. From comedy podcasts to a love for maths, Ethan Naicker shares what really helped him rise to number one.

Ethan Naicker has achieved what thousands of pupils across the province work towards each year: becoming KwaZulu-Natal’s number one matric student for 2025. Yet, despite the accolades and certificates surrounding him as he spoke to Stacey and J Sbu interview, the young high achiever admits the moment still feels unreal. “I still haven’t processed all of this yet, if I’m being honest with you,” Naicker the Drive Show hosts. “Everything has just been such a surreal experience from the time I got the call.” His rise to the top was not driven by constant pressure or early academic obsession. In fact, Naicker says his motivation developed later than many might expect. The turning point came in Grade Four, when he experienced his first real academic win. “I got a taste of it once and then I never let go,” he explained. That single moment of success sparked a drive that would shape his attitude towards learning and eventually see him outperform every other matriculant in the province.

The unconventional study method What truly sets Naicker apart is not just his results, but the way he studies. While many pupils turn to music for focus, Naicker took a completely different route. What truly sets Naicker apart is not just his results, but the way he studies. While many pupils turn to music for focus, Naicker took a completely different route. “I listen to podcasts,” he revealed, explaining that he often plays comedy podcasts while working through practice papers. His go-to choice is a show called Distractible. For Naicker, the method is less about silence and more about comfort. By finding a balance that kept him relaxed yet focused, he proved that effective studying does not have to follow rigid rules. Instead, it can be personalised to suit how an individual brain works best.



Why maths matters more than you think When asked which subject had the biggest impact on him, Naicker did not hesitate: pure mathematics. But his appreciation for the subject goes far beyond numbers and equations. “You’re never actually realistically going to use most of the maths in real life, except if you’re doing very specific fields,” he said. “But what maths teaches you is problem solving. It teaches you that mentality of: this is what I’m presented with, this is what I need to do, how can I take what I have and make something of it?” For Naicker, this mindset extends well beyond the classroom. He believes mathematical thinking equips people with the tools to navigate everyday challenges, make informed decisions and approach problems with confidence and clarity. Staying grounded amid success Despite reaching the pinnacle of academic achievement, Naicker remains notably humble. When asked what he hopes will stay the same now that the spotlight is on him, his response was simple and sincere. “That I still keep the essence of who I am as a person,” he said. “I want to remain the kind of person that I am and who people know me as.”

Throughout the interview, Naicker was joined by his mother, a quiet but powerful reminder of the support system behind his success. The presenters remarked on his calm demeanour and authenticity, traits that suggest his achievements are rooted in discipline, balance and strong values.

A province’s pride Naicker’s success comes as KwaZulu-Natal celebrates a leading 90.6% matric pass rate for 2025, the highest in the country. His achievement stands as both a personal milestone and a symbol of what is possible within the province’s education system. As he looks ahead, Naicker’s story challenges conventional ideas about success. It shows that academic excellence does not require conformity, but rather self-awareness, consistency and a willingness to think differently. More than anything, it highlights that education is not just about marks and certificates, but about learning how to think, adapt and solve problems, skills that will last long after matric results are released.