Here’s how much eThekwini residents may pay for water infrastructure surcharge

This surcharge was put in to gain about R490 million in investments which is reportedly essential to offer sustainable water provision and sanitation services.

On Wednesday, 3 September, by majority vote, the eThekwini Municipality approved the Infrastructure Surcharge. This is tied to water and sanitations tariffs for two financial years.

The following will be added to the monthly bill for a hypothetical consumer who uses 20kl of water per month:

If the customer is not a part of the waterborne sewerage system, the monthly cost is R40, VAT excluded.

When a customer is connected to the sewer, there is an additional R30 per month (VAT excluded), making a monthly surcharge of R70 per customer (assuming a monthly volume of 20 kl).

The surcharge has been met with criticism from opposition parties, who argue that it is an unjust and unnecessary burden on already struggling ratepayers.

According to IOL, Yogis Govender, DA eThekwini Executive Committee member, stated that the city's financial problems are largely self-inflicted, citing the R40 billion in uncollected debt, of which 40% relates to water. Govender suggested that the city should focus on collecting outstanding debt, addressing water losses and implementing proper maintenance and financial management practices instead of burdening residents with additional surcharges.

The DA noted that the city's 58% water loss represents billions of rands in wasted revenue every year.

While the municipality claims that the surcharge will be ring-fenced for specific projects, opposition parties argue that the city should focus on accountability and responsible financial management before imposing additional burdens on residents.