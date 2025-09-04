 Here’s how much eThekwini residents may pay for water infrastructure surcharge
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Here’s how much eThekwini residents may pay for water infrastructure surcharge

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

eThekwini residents are facing a water infrastructure surcharge. Here’s what it’s all about…

Faucet with water
Faucet with water / iStock

On Wednesday, 3 September, by majority vote, the eThekwini Municipality approved the Infrastructure Surcharge. This is tied to water and sanitations tariffs for two financial years.

This surcharge was put in to gain about R490 million in investments which is reportedly essential to offer sustainable water provision and sanitation services. 

ALSO READ: Fake news alert: No extended September Holiday in 2025

The following will be added to the monthly bill for a hypothetical consumer who uses 20kl of water per month: 

  • If the customer is not a part of the waterborne sewerage system, the monthly cost is R40, VAT excluded.

  • When a customer is connected to the sewer, there is an additional R30 per month (VAT excluded), making a monthly surcharge of R70 per customer (assuming a monthly volume of 20 kl).

The surcharge has been met with criticism from opposition parties, who argue that it is an unjust and unnecessary burden on already struggling ratepayers. 

According to IOL, Yogis Govender, DA eThekwini Executive Committee member, stated that the city's financial problems are largely self-inflicted, citing the R40 billion in uncollected debt, of which 40% relates to water. Govender suggested that the city should focus on collecting outstanding debt, addressing water losses and implementing proper maintenance and financial management practices instead of burdening residents with additional surcharges.

The DA noted that the city's 58% water loss represents billions of rands in wasted revenue every year. 

While the municipality claims that the surcharge will be ring-fenced for specific projects, opposition parties argue that the city should focus on accountability and responsible financial management before imposing additional burdens on residents.

ALSO READ: Why off-duty conduct matters in SA workplaces

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of iStock

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

eThekwini Municpality Water infrastructure surcharge

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.