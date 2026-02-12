Emeris players Jacques Marais and AB Mthembu share thoughts ahead of Varsity Cup

Emeris' place in the Varsity Cup follows an unbeaten Varsity Shield campaign, a run that has positioned the team on the highest stage of university rugby in South Africa. For the players and coaching staff, the achievement reflects years of planning, consistency and belief rather than a sudden rise.

What does Varsity Cup qualification mean for a KZN university?

For Emeris, qualification represents a shift in how KwaZulu-Natal university rugby is viewed nationally. No other KZN university has previously secured a place in the Varsity Cup, making the team’s promotion a historic step for the province. The Varsity Cup is widely regarded as the most competitive university rugby competition in the country, and Emeris now carry the responsibility of representing KZN at this level.

Captain AB Mthembu, who led the team for two years during their Varsity Shield campaign, has spoken about the balance between confidence and pressure that comes with the move. He notes that the team enters the competition with belief gained from winning the Shield, while also recognising that the standards and expectations are higher.

How did the journey towards Varsity Cup begin?

The foundation of Emeris’ success was laid three years ago. Jacques Marais, a hooker with experience at the Sharks and in the Currie Cup, explains that the process began when head coach Jeremy Karen brought together a group of players with a clear plan. According to Marais, the vision was shared early with senior players such as himself and Mthembu, outlining where the team wanted to be and how they intended to get there.

That long-term approach shaped the squad’s mindset and consistency. Rather than focusing on short-term results, the group committed to a structured plan that eventually led to an unbeaten Varsity Shield season and promotion to the Varsity Cup. For Marais, reaching this point confirms that the original vision has been realised.

What challenges come with stepping up from Varsity Shield?

The transition from Varsity Shield to Varsity Cup brings a noticeable increase in intensity. Mthembu, who previously played Varsity Cup rugby for a Western Cape university, highlights the physical demands of the competition. He points out that the calibre of players, particularly among forwards and front-row packs, is significantly higher than at Shield level.

This change requires adjustment not only in physical preparation but also in decision-making under pressure. The team has had to prepare for faster phases of play and more demanding set pieces, knowing that mistakes are punished more severely at Varsity Cup level.