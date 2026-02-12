Emeris players Jacques Marais and AB Mthembu share thoughts ahead of Varsity Cup
Updated
Emeris steps onto the Varsity Cup stage shaped by belief, pride and purpose. Here's what AB Mthembu and Jacques Marais had to say...
Emeris' place in the Varsity Cup follows an unbeaten Varsity Shield campaign, a run that has positioned the team on the highest stage of university rugby in South Africa. For the players and coaching staff, the achievement reflects years of planning, consistency and belief rather than a sudden rise.
What does Varsity Cup qualification mean for a KZN university?
For Emeris, qualification represents a shift in how KwaZulu-Natal university rugby is viewed nationally. No other KZN university has previously secured a place in the Varsity Cup, making the team’s promotion a historic step for the province. The Varsity Cup is widely regarded as the most competitive university rugby competition in the country, and Emeris now carry the responsibility of representing KZN at this level.
Captain AB Mthembu, who led the team for two years during their Varsity Shield campaign, has spoken about the balance between confidence and pressure that comes with the move. He notes that the team enters the competition with belief gained from winning the Shield, while also recognising that the standards and expectations are higher.
How did the journey towards Varsity Cup begin?
The foundation of Emeris’ success was laid three years ago. Jacques Marais, a hooker with experience at the Sharks and in the Currie Cup, explains that the process began when head coach Jeremy Karen brought together a group of players with a clear plan. According to Marais, the vision was shared early with senior players such as himself and Mthembu, outlining where the team wanted to be and how they intended to get there.
That long-term approach shaped the squad’s mindset and consistency. Rather than focusing on short-term results, the group committed to a structured plan that eventually led to an unbeaten Varsity Shield season and promotion to the Varsity Cup. For Marais, reaching this point confirms that the original vision has been realised.
What challenges come with stepping up from Varsity Shield?
The transition from Varsity Shield to Varsity Cup brings a noticeable increase in intensity. Mthembu, who previously played Varsity Cup rugby for a Western Cape university, highlights the physical demands of the competition. He points out that the calibre of players, particularly among forwards and front-row packs, is significantly higher than at Shield level.
This change requires adjustment not only in physical preparation but also in decision-making under pressure. The team has had to prepare for faster phases of play and more demanding set pieces, knowing that mistakes are punished more severely at Varsity Cup level.
How are individual players preparing for the higher standard?
For Marais, preparation is rooted in technical precision. As a hooker, his focus is on the fundamentals of scrummaging and line-out throwing. He acknowledges that selection at this level depends heavily on consistency in these areas. Without a solid scrum and accurate throws, opportunities at Varsity Cup level become limited.
This attention to detail reflects the broader team approach, where players are expected to meet higher standards in their specific roles. The move to the Varsity Cup has reinforced the importance of discipline and execution across the squad.
What values define Emeris’ style of rugby?
Emeris’ identity is closely linked to their playing philosophy and team culture. When questioned about whether results should come at the expense of style, both Mthembu and Marais emphasise that the team remains committed to its brand of rugby. Winning is important, but not at the cost of abandoning the principles that define them.
Mthembu describes their approach as one rooted in culture and pride, while Marais refers to a belief in being brave at heart. This mindset allows the team to adapt when required, whether that involves fighting for a result or expressing themselves through their preferred style of play.
Why is this moment important for future players in KZN?
Beyond their own achievements, Emeris players recognise the wider impact of their Varsity Cup qualification. Mthembu highlights the presence of younger spectators who attend matches and gradually develop an interest in the game. By competing at this level, Emeris aim to provide a visible pathway for aspiring players within the province.
Marais adds that the team’s journey offers proof of what can be achieved through belief and collective effort. The progress made over the past three years serves as an example to other institutions, showing that clear goals and commitment can lead to historic outcomes. For Emeris, the Varsity Cup is not only a competitive challenge but also an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy within KwaZulu-Natal rugby.
