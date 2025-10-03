Embryos created from skin cell DNA mark major step in fertility science

A world-first experiment has created human embryos using DNA from skin cells, sparking hope for infertility treatments and debate about the future of reproduction

The future of human reproduction is being reshaped in a laboratory in the United States. For the first time, scientists have created early-stage human embryos by using DNA taken from ordinary skin cells, which were then fertilised with sperm. This achievement, led by a team at Oregon Health and Science University, has been hailed as a groundbreaking step that could transform fertility treatment for millions of people. At the same time, it raises pressing questions about safety, ethics and how far society is prepared to allow science to change the rules of parenthood.

Who has made this scientific breakthrough? The work was carried out by researchers at Oregon Health and Science University. Their study, recently published in the journal Nature Communications, documented how they were able to turn DNA from skin cells into functional eggs that, once fertilised, began developing into embryos. Although none were allowed to develop beyond six days, the experiment has demonstrated that it is possible to start the process of creating life from almost any cell in the human body. What exactly was done with the DNA? At the heart of this achievement was the transfer of genetic material. The scientists removed the nucleus, which carries the complete set of genetic instructions needed to build a human body, from a skin cell. They then placed this nucleus inside a donor egg that had been emptied of its own DNA. The approach may sound familiar because it shares similarities with the cloning technique used to create Dolly the Sheep in 1996. However, there was a crucial difference. While Dolly’s creation required a full set of chromosomes to remain intact, the egg in this new experiment initially contained too many. This meant that the team needed to find a way to rebalance the genetic material before fertilisation could occur. How did scientists prepare the egg for fertilisation? To overcome the problem of excess chromosomes, the team developed a process they have named “mitomeiosis”. This is a combination of two forms of cell division: mitosis, where cells copy themselves, and meiosis, where reproductive cells halve their chromosome number. Through mitomeiosis, the egg was persuaded to discard half of its chromosomes, leaving it ready to be fertilised with sperm. Using this method, researchers produced 82 eggs, of which some were successfully fertilised and developed into embryos. While these embryos only survived to an early stage of development, the breakthrough proves the technique can work.

Why is this research important for fertility? Infertility affects millions of people across the world. Traditional in vitro fertilisation (IVF) relies on the availability of viable sperm and eggs, but not every couple has these options. This new technique could eventually provide answers for: Older women who no longer produce healthy eggs

Men with severely reduced sperm counts

People left infertile by cancer treatments

Same-sex couples who wish to have genetically related children The prospect of two men, for example, having a child genetically linked to both partners is now a theoretical possibility. One man’s skin cell could be used to create the egg, while the other’s sperm would provide the rest of the genetic material. What are the current challenges and risks? Despite its potential, the method is far from ready for clinical use. One major challenge is that eggs created through this process often discard the wrong chromosomes, leading to genetic imbalances. Such errors could result in disease or failed development. The success rate is also low, with only about nine percent of eggs proving functional. Furthermore, the chromosomes bypass a critical natural process called crossing over, which normally shuffles DNA to increase genetic diversity and stability. Without this, embryos may be vulnerable to serious genetic problems. How are experts responding to this development? The lead researcher, Professor Shoukhrat Mitalipov, described the result as something once thought impossible. However, he acknowledged that the process must be perfected before it could ever reach a fertility clinic. Other experts have welcomed the progress but warned that careful regulation and open discussion are essential. Professor Richard Anderson from the University of Edinburgh said the ability to generate eggs in this way would be a major advance, but safety concerns must be thoroughly addressed. Professor Roger Sturmey of the University of Hull stressed the importance of building public trust, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability as reproductive science pushes into new territory. What does this mean for the future of reproduction? This study is part of a growing field known as in vitro gametogenesis, which seeks to create sperm and eggs outside the human body. While still experimental, the vision is to offer solutions for those who cannot benefit from existing fertility treatments such as IVF. For now, the work remains a scientific milestone rather than a medical tool. Experts predict that it could take at least a decade before the technique is refined enough for real-world use. But even at this early stage, the research challenges traditional ideas of how life begins and expands the conversation about what family and parenthood may mean in the future.

Image courtesy of iStock