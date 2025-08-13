East Coast Radio: How to listen online

Your favourite hits, your way! Our step-by-step visual guide will make it easy to stream East Coast Radio wherever you are.

Your favourite hits, your way! Our step-by-step visual guide will make it easy to stream East Coast Radio wherever you are.

Listening to East Coast Radio is not just for your car radio anymore, we have an array of methods to keep you in the loop. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to listen to East Coast Radio through your phone, tablet, iPad or even laptop, we’ve got a step-by-step guide.

ALSO READ: How to stream East Coast Radio from abroad

How to listen to ECR online through your Laptop/PC: Open your browser of choice on your PC (example, Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari) Type www.ecr.co.za in the search bar. The home page will appear:

East Coat Radio homepage on desktop

On the top left of the page, just next to “East Coast Radio”, there will be a clickable button that reads Stream ECR.

East Coast Radio stream

If you toggle over it, it will look like this:

Stream ECR

Left-click on "Stream ECR" This screen will appear and you can listen live to East Coast Radio.

Streaming ECR on desktop

How to listen to East Coast Radio on your smartphone Open your browser of choice on your smartphone (example, Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari)



Type www.ecr.co.za in the search bar. The homepage will load:

ECR on mobile home page

At the bottom, “Stream ECR” will appear with a play button next to it.

Stream button on mobile

Click on the play button and wait for it to load.

Play button on ECR on mobile

The stream will start playing and you can listen to East Coast Radio live!

Listen live to East Coast Radio If you want easy access to East Coast Radio's stream, click here to access our listen live link. You can bookmark this on your desktop or mobile phone. To bookmark it on your desktop, simply click the three dots on Google Chrome next to your image.

ALSO READ: How To Listen To East Coast Radio

three dots on chrome

Click the three dots and scroll down to "Bookmarks and lists"

Bookmarks and lists

Look for "Bookmark this tab" and click on it

Bookmark this tab

Choose whether to rename or not, select a folder and click "done"

Bookmark listen live

Images supplied

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!