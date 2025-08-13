East Coast Radio: How to listen online
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Your favourite hits, your way! Our step-by-step visual guide will make it easy to stream East Coast Radio wherever you are.
Listening to East Coast Radio is not just for your car radio anymore, we have an array of methods to keep you in the loop.
If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to listen to East Coast Radio through your phone, tablet, iPad or even laptop, we’ve got a step-by-step guide.
How to listen to ECR online through your Laptop/PC:
Open your browser of choice on your PC (example, Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari)
Type www.ecr.co.za in the search bar.
The home page will appear:
On the top left of the page, just next to “East Coast Radio”, there will be a clickable button that reads Stream ECR.
If you toggle over it, it will look like this:
Left-click on "Stream ECR"
This screen will appear and you can listen live to East Coast Radio.
How to listen to East Coast Radio on your smartphone
Open your browser of choice on your smartphone (example, Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari)
Type www.ecr.co.za in the search bar.
The homepage will load:
At the bottom, “Stream ECR” will appear with a play button next to it.
Click on the play button and wait for it to load.
The stream will start playing and you can listen to East Coast Radio live!
Listen live to East Coast Radio
If you want easy access to East Coast Radio's stream, click here to access our listen live link.
You can bookmark this on your desktop or mobile phone.
To bookmark it on your desktop, simply click the three dots on Google Chrome next to your image.
Click the three dots and scroll down to "Bookmarks and lists"
Look for "Bookmark this tab" and click on it
Choose whether to rename or not, select a folder and click "done"
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
