Durban’s own Shreeya Mahadeo: A young chess prodigy’s journey to the Commonwealth Championships

At just 15, Shreeya Mahadeo is proving that strategy, sacrifice, and self-belief can move mountains and kings. Her next move? Representing South Africa at the Commonwealth Chess Championships.

At just 15-years-old, Shreeya Mahadeo stands as one of South Africa’s most promising young chess talents. A pupil at Devon Grove College, her journey began at the age of seven when her father, Sebastian, first introduced her to the game. Since then, her passion and determination have propelled her to the international stage, where she will soon represent South Africa at the Commonwealth Chess Championships in Malaysia.

Overcoming Challenges with Determination Shreeya’s path has not been without obstacles. She recalls moments of discouragement, particularly when international tournaments felt out of reach due to financial challenges. “I felt demotivated when it came to international trips because we couldn’t actually afford it,” she shares. However, the launch of her BackaBuddy campaign has reignited her hope. “Now that we’ve started the BackaBuddy campaign, I have the opportunity to learn, gain experience, and represent my country, something I’m really happy to do.” A Strategic Mindset and Relentless Focus Her approach to chess blends careful research, self-study, and instinct. “It always depends on the research I do before tournaments. When I can review games, analyse my own, and apply what I’ve learned from others and through my own studies, it helps me improve during matches,” she explains. A defining moment in her journey came during the South African Junior Chess Closed Championship, where she faced some of the country’s toughest competitors. “The games are more intense and longer. I’m always learning new things and understanding more about myself. It’s amazing to play against others at the same level, especially female players in my division.” Balancing School and Chess Balancing academics with chess has required structure and sacrifice. “I wake up early to practise chess before studying for exams,” Shreeya says. “My parents help me manage my time so that I can train daily, even during busy periods. I usually set aside at least 30 minutes for practice to keep improving.”

Shreeya Mahadeo / Supplied

A Strong Foundation of Family Support Her parents, Sebastian and Sash, remain her strongest support system. “They’re always there for me, whether I win or lose,” Shreeya says. “They motivate me to keep going and look for the positives in every game. That encouragement helps me grow and become a better version of myself.” Her father proudly adds: “My wife and I are extremely proud of Shreeya. She’s hardworking, disciplined, and understands the importance of balance. She’s become a role model for younger players and takes great pride in everything she does.” BackaBuddy: A Community Effort to Keep Her Dream Alive The BackaBuddy campaign has been vital in helping Shreeya get closer to her dream. “Our goal is to raise R80,000, and we’ve already reached around 75%. The funds will go towards flights, accommodation, and registration fees. With this support, I’ll be able to compete internationally against some of the world’s best.” Community support has also played a huge role in her journey. “It’s an incredible feeling knowing that so many people are supporting me,” she says emotionally. “Even people I don’t know are contributing to help me achieve my dream. We even held a bake sale to raise funds, and seeing everyone come together was so motivating.” Empowering Young Women Through Chess Shreeya hopes her story will inspire other young women to follow their passions with courage. “The greatest lesson I’ve learned is not to doubt myself,” she says with confidence. “It’s important to think positively and never give up. Women have great power, just like the queen on the chessboard. There’s no barrier that can hold us back.” Beyond the Chessboard Outside of chess, Shreeya enjoys art, Japanese mental arithmetic, gaming and spending time with her dog. “Having these other interests helps me balance my life with chess and academics,” she adds. Eyes on the Commonwealth As she prepares to fly the South African flag at the Commonwealth Chess Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Shreeya Mahadeo’s journey continues to embody resilience, focus and the unshakable strength of community. Her story reminds us that true greatness is not only about winning but about perseverance, purpose, and passion in every move.

Images supplied