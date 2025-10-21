Durban woman finds snake in car, here’s what to do if you’re in the same situation

A Durban woman shared a video online showing a snake hiding under the backseat of a vehicle. We’ve found some tips to ensure you and the snake stay safe - if you’re ever in the same situation.

A video shared on social media by Zama Mandy Khumalo (@mand_kins) has prompted Durban-natives to start researching how to handle finding a snake in their cars. Khumalo posted a 1-minute video on TikTok showing a small green snake peering out from under the seats in a car. The clip has since amassed over 300,000 views on the short form video-sharing app. According to Khumalo, the snake appeared while her uncle was driving the vehicle in the yard: “It actually came up the windscreen, while my uncle was driving in the yard. And as soon as he parked the car, it disappeared inside the car and eventually came out,” she said. Arrive Alive shared that responding safely is imperative for the safety of both you and the snake.

What should you do if you find a snake in your car Step 1: Stay calm and assess the situation. Locate the exact spot of the snake and keep in mind that snakes are generally non-aggressive. The serpents are more likely to attempt an escape than to attack you. Most importantly, do NOT make any sudden movements. Step 2: Ensure you maintain a good distance between yourself and the snake. The distance should be around 5 metres. Step 3: If you’re inside the car when you spot the snake, do not open any doors or windows unless you are 100% certain it is safe to do so. If you are outside the vehicle, you can open the doors so the snake has the freedom to leave. Step 4: (Probably the most important step), call for help! While it may seem tempting to handle the situation on your own, it is extremely dangerous to attempt to capture or kill the snake. Step 5: If possible try to assess the species of the snake. Certain species are more dangerous than others and being able to identify them can assist responders with understanding the situation better. Do not attempt to observe the snake from a close distance.

How to prevent recurring snake encounters in your vehicle Although this is a relatively rare occurrence, there are steps that can be taken to lessen the possibility of this happening. Here are some tips: Keep your vehicle locked and ensure all windows are closed. Before getting into your car, check your engine. This is especially important if you’re in a snake-prone region. Try not to park in areas with tall grass, bushes or snake-prone areas in general. If you’re ever in a situation like Zama Khumalo (we hope not), follow the above steps to guarantee that you and the snake are safe! Information courtesy of Arrive Alive.

