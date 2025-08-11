 #WeLoveECR: You showed your love at the 2025 Virginia Airshow
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

#WeLoveECR: You showed your love at the 2025 Virginia Airshow

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

KZN, you brought the love to the skies! Check out some of the best #WeLoveECR snaps from the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow!

Spot the heart at the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow
Spot the heart at the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow / ECR Images

This past weekend, the skies in KwaZulu-Natal were filled with love (and smoke)! The 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow kicked off with an absolute bang and East Coast Radio was there for it all.

ALSO READ: Rally behind the Springbok Women with the #PlusOne Campaign for World Cup Glory

This year, we asked you to spot a heart in the skies, snap a pic and post it with the hashtag #WeLoveECR. 

With jaw-dropping aerobatic displays and heart-stopping stunts galore, you kept your eyes peeled at the precision flying, ensuring you snapped the best pic out there!

Take a look at some of the amazing tags we received through #WeLoveECR at the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow: 

ALSO READ: SA high schoolers shine at global Maths Olympiad, achieving best result in 25 years

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of ECR Images

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

2025 Virginia Airshow Durban Virginia Airshow #WeLoveECR

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.