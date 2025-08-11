#WeLoveECR: You showed your love at the 2025 Virginia Airshow
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
KZN, you brought the love to the skies! Check out some of the best #WeLoveECR snaps from the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow!
KZN, you brought the love to the skies! Check out some of the best #WeLoveECR snaps from the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow!
This past weekend, the skies in KwaZulu-Natal were filled with love (and smoke)! The 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow kicked off with an absolute bang and East Coast Radio was there for it all.
This year, we asked you to spot a heart in the skies, snap a pic and post it with the hashtag #WeLoveECR.
With jaw-dropping aerobatic displays and heart-stopping stunts galore, you kept your eyes peeled at the precision flying, ensuring you snapped the best pic out there!
Take a look at some of the amazing tags we received through #WeLoveECR at the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of ECR Images
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago