WeLoveECR: You showed your love at the 2025 Virginia Airshow

This past weekend, the skies in KwaZulu-Natal were filled with love (and smoke)! The 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow kicked off with an absolute bang and East Coast Radio was there for it all.

This year, we asked you to spot a heart in the skies, snap a pic and post it with the hashtag #WeLoveECR.

With jaw-dropping aerobatic displays and heart-stopping stunts galore, you kept your eyes peeled at the precision flying, ensuring you snapped the best pic out there!

Take a look at some of the amazing tags we received through #WeLoveECR at the 2025 Durban Virginia Airshow: