Durban traffic alert: N2 uMngeni Interchange closed from 12 March to 15 April 2025
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Major roadworks are coming to one of Durban's busiest interchanges. Here is everything motorists need to know before hitting the road.
Major roadworks are coming to one of Durban's busiest interchanges. Here is everything motorists need to know before hitting the road.
The N2 uMngeni Interchange in Durban will be closed to traffic for just over a month, from 12 March to 15 April, to facilitate essential bridge repair and maintenance works.
The project involves the replacement of bridge parapets along the uMngeni Bridge, as well as the demolition and replacement of median barriers that currently separate the northbound and southbound lanes on the N2.
The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) has confirmed that Phase 1 of the construction programme includes parapet replacement works along the northbound on-ramp from the N2, as well as along the southbound on-ramp from Inanda Road.
SANRAL Project Manager Serisha Sukraj noted that several temporary lane closures will be implemented at the interchange and on its immediate feeder roads within the defined construction area.
Which lanes will be affected?
The lane closures will take place in a sequential order.
- Northbound N2 off-ramp: Temporary lane closures will occur on the flyover from Springfield Park, as well as on the N2 glide-on onto the off-ramp, along the bridge over the uMngeni River and beyond the bridge.
- Southbound N2 on-ramp from Inanda Road: Temporary lane closures will occur on the approach to the bridge over the uMngeni River, along the bridge, and beyond the bridge.
- Southbound fast lane on the N2: Temporary lane closures will take place along the southbound fast lanes of the N2.
- Northbound fast lane on the N2: Temporary lane closures will take place along the northbound fast lanes of the N2.
What should motorists do during this period?
During construction, traffic will be accommodated within narrowed lanes through the designated work zone. Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and allow additional travel time to account for possible delays.
“We urge all motorists to adhere to posted road signage and observe the reduced speed limits when approaching and travelling through the construction zone. Compliance with these measures is critical to ensuring the safety of both road users and construction personnel during the ongoing repair works,” Sukraj said.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Image courtesy of Google Images
Show's Stories
-
Durban traffic alert: N2 uMngeni Interchange closed from 12 March to 15 April 2025
Major roadworks are coming to one of Durban's busiest interchanges. Here...Stacey & J Sbu 35 seconds ago
-
Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with Gen Z?
Everyone’s talking about Gen Z lately, but are they really that differen...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago