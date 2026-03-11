Durban traffic alert: N2 uMngeni Interchange closed from 12 March to 15 April 2025

The N2 uMngeni Interchange in Durban will be closed to traffic for just over a month, from 12 March to 15 April, to facilitate essential bridge repair and maintenance works.

The project involves the replacement of bridge parapets along the uMngeni Bridge, as well as the demolition and replacement of median barriers that currently separate the northbound and southbound lanes on the N2.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) has confirmed that Phase 1 of the construction programme includes parapet replacement works along the northbound on-ramp from the N2, as well as along the southbound on-ramp from Inanda Road.

SANRAL Project Manager Serisha Sukraj noted that several temporary lane closures will be implemented at the interchange and on its immediate feeder roads within the defined construction area.