Durban student builds SA’s first Service Delivery app that's changing everything

Keyuren Maharaj just built South Africa's first service delivery app - CityMenderSA - that's changing the way we interact with local government.

Durban has given us golden beaches, bunny chows, and world-class sporting legends. Now it’s giving South Africa something that’s changing the way we live day-to-day: an app that holds local government accountable - and it’s already making waves! Meet CityMenderSA, South Africa’s first free, comprehensive service delivery reporting app.

CityMenderSA - The Future of Service Delivery

It wasn’t created by a big tech company or a global think tank. It was birthed by a local Durban student who’d simply had enough of the potholes, burst pipes, and endless excuses. His name is Keyuren Maharaj, and at just 23, he’s built a tool that could transform service delivery in KZN and across South Africa.

Keyuren Maharaj - Creator of CityMenderSA

Keyuren sat down with East Coast Radio to share more about his innovation, took us through how it works and the broad impact it’s already having in KZN.

What sparked the creation of CityMenderSA? Growing up in the city, Keyuren saw what every Durbanite knows too well, the crumbling infrastructure, water leaks, power outages, and neglected parks. What frustrated him most was the lack of accountability. Reports went nowhere, issues resurfaced, and communities were left without answers. The turning point came one night after yet another burst water pipe in his community. “I realised how often the same problems kept resurfacing,” he explains. “Reports were being made, but there was no visibility, no follow-up, and no way for communities to hold anyone accountable.” It was that moment that sparked CityMenderSA. “What if there was a simple platform where every issue was logged, visible, and tracked by everyone?” he asked himself. “I then brought up the idea at a board meeting of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association – the body that oversees over 50 organisations. At that stage, I had a very basic understanding of the programme, and it was just about gathering ideas. But I knew we needed one solution that would work anywhere, was simple enough so that 80-year-olds could use it and that gave everyone access to the data and information.”

Keyuren Maharaj

The vision behind CityMenderSA Creating an application like this isn’t for any average Joe. Thankfully, Keyuren is far from average. He’s currently studying Mechanical Engineering at UKZN, which played a major role in him being able to create this application. “Engineering gave me a structured way of thinking, breaking big problems into manageable systems. At the same time, I had to self-teach coding from scratch. It wasn’t easy, but I applied the same persistence I use in engineering projects. In many ways, CityMenderSA became my biggest 'design project' - one that blends technical know-how with social impact.” Despite countless assignments taking up his time, he refused to let that stop him from making a difference in his community. He found a way to merge the two in an innovative and impactful way. “The way we approach studies and projects at university is fundamentally wrong. Students have incredible energy and creativity, but it’s often locked away in academic assignments that never leave the classroom. Imagine if those projects were aligned with real-world South African problems, if engineering students designed affordable solar lighting for unsafe streets or simple manufacturing systems for rural communities to use.” Keyuren has also been a community leader since his school days at Glenwood High. He was a prefect, chairman of the Representative Council of Learners, captain of the sailing team, chairman of the Glenwood Bulwer Ratepayers Association and even led the Umbilo Youth Crime Prevention Desk. Leadership and resilience are clearly second nature. Outside the “lab”, he’s a sailor, cyclist, and community volunteer.

Keyuren Maharaj outside the lab

“I’m passionate about community building, youth empowerment, and sustainability,” he shared with East Coast Radio. It’s these passions that keep him grounded, from racing yachts to completing the gruelling 106km Amashova Cycle Race. “They remind me why I build solutions in the first place, to improve people’s lives.”

How does CityMenderSA work? CityMenderSA is simple but powerful. You spot an issue (whether it’s a pothole, a broken streetlight, or burst pipe), log it on the app with a photo and description. A CityMenderSA reference number is instantly generated. Now you can send your report to the relevant municipality and department across South Africa. It also appears on a public map where everyone can see updates and comments. The result is a visible digital trail that municipalities can’t ignore.

You can also view any issue across the country, look at photos that residents have uploaded of it and even update or comment yourself. The app goes even further by allowing organizations, councillors and Municipalities to register for an E-portal or Municipal Dashboard systems to manage their area’s issues more effectively. “It’s like social media for service delivery,” Keyuren says. “The difference is transparency. Once a problem is logged, there’s a record the municipality can’t deny or lose. That empowers residents to demand action.” In just a few months, the app has already logged thousands of issues across the country. With partners like the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, CityMenderSA is growing into a powerful tool for communities across KZN.

What’s next for CityMenderSA? Keyuren’s dream for the app is bold - in five years, he wants every municipality in South Africa using CityMenderSA as their primary reporting tool, with expansion into the rest of Africa. AI and machine learning integrations are already underway to predict issues like flooding and illegal dumping before they spiral. It’s not just about tech though, it’s about trust. “Residents don’t care about roundtables or endless consultations,” he says. “They just want their rubbish picked up, their water leaks fixed, smooth roads, and working lights. CityMenderSA gives them the data and the voice to make that happen.”

For Keyuren, the spirit of Durban is what drives him. “The resilience of the people. No matter what challenges we face, Durbanites find a way to push forward,” he says. When he’s not coding, you’ll find him sailing at the yacht club, cycling through the city, or enjoying Glenwood’s parks and cafés. He draws inspiration not just from global innovators but from the unsung heroes of Durban, the community leaders who spend their evenings cleaning parks and tackling illegal dumping without recognition. “They’ve taught me what real leadership looks like,” he told East Coast Radio.

Keyuren Maharaj

Keyuren’s message to young South Africans To young South Africans feeling powerless about service delivery, Keyuren has a clear message: “You’re not powerless. Every small action - whether it’s logging an issue, joining a cleanup, or holding a meeting - builds momentum. Change doesn’t start with government; it starts with us.” CityMenderSA is proof that one person with an idea can make a difference, and with the spirit of Durban behind it, this app is more than technology. It’s a movement. The more we use it, the harder it becomes for issues to be ignored. You can download CityMenderSA on your Android App Store, with the iOS app coming soon. If you’re interested in supporting the growth of CityMenderSA, you can donate or become an ambassador.

