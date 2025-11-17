Durban’s Shreeya Mahadeo shines at international chess championships

Despite falling ill on the very first day, Shreeya Mahadeo still managed to represent South Africa with grit and determination. Placing quite high at the Commonwealth Chess Championships.

Shreeya Mahadeo, a 15-year-old chess prodigy from Durban Girls’ College, recently spoke with Stacey and J Sbu ahead of her trip to compete in the Commonwealth Chess Championships Shreeya has since competed in and represented South Africa in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Her parents extended their gratitude to all who showed support and sent well wishes to Shreeya ahead of the competition.

“It was a challenging yet immensely rewarding journey, and your encouragement and words of motivation made all the difference,” the Mahadeos said. According to her parents, Shreeya faced severe medical challenges on the first day, including nosebleeds and vomiting. “She displayed incredible strength, grit, and determination to continue competing. Thanks to her sheer will and your collective positive energy, Shreeya managed to secure an outstanding 6th-place finish on the global stage! This achievement is truly remarkable given the obstacles she had to overcome, let alone attending her first international tournament,” her parents said. Shreeya placed 6th in the U16G division with four wins and one draw. She was the highest placed South African and African in the U16G division. A total of 16 players participated in the U16G division from the 16 participating countries. “Thank you for being an essential part of making this international experience possible. Your contributions and help were crucial in giving Shreeya the chance to shine on the global stage, learn from the best, and gain invaluable experience that will shape her future in chess as the next chapter unfolds in her chess journey. We are so proud of her fighting spirit and her achievement,” her parents shared.

Previously, we reported that Shreeya’s path has not been without obstacles. She recalls moments of discouragement, particularly when international tournaments felt out of reach due to financial challenges. “I felt demotivated when it came to international trips because we couldn’t actually afford it,” she shares. However, the launch of her BackaBuddy campaign has reignited her hope. “Now that we’ve started the BackaBuddy campaign, I have the opportunity to learn, gain experience, and represent my country, something I’m really happy to do.” Click here to read the full story.

