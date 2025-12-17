Durban set to gain direct flight route to Réunion Island

A new direct air link will soon connect Durban to Réunion Island, opening fresh opportunities for travel, trade and regional growth.

Durban is set to strengthen its international air links with the introduction of a new direct flight route to Réunion Island, marking a significant development for tourism and trade in KwaZulu-Natal. The route forms part of a broader effort to re-establish Durban as a key international gateway through improved connectivity and strategic partnerships within the aviation sector. The planned service will be operated through a collaboration between Global Airways and Fly Vetiv'Air, with support from Durban Direct. Flights are to commence on 26 February 2026, providing a direct connection between Durban and Saint-Pierre, Pierrefonds Airport on Réunion Island.

Why is this new flight route important for Durban? The introduction of direct flights to Réunion Island is aimed at enhancing both tourism and commercial links between the two regions. Improved air access is expected to support the movement of people, goods and services, while also creating new opportunities for collaboration across multiple industries. Durban Direct, which plays a central role in the initiative, is a committee focused on route development at King Shaka International Airport. Its mandate includes attracting and supporting new air services that contribute to economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal. Global Airways, a well-established aircraft leasing and charter company, brings operational experience gained through supporting airlines such as LIFT. According to IOL, this new route is seen as a strategic step towards boosting Durban’s profile as an international destination and strengthening its role in regional aviation networks. When will the Durban to Réunion Island flights begin? The first flights on the Durban to Réunion Island route are expected to take off on February 26, 2026. Global Airways and Fly Vetiv’Air will work together to operate the service, with the potential for further expansion in the future. There is already interest in adding routes to Mauritius, which would further enhance connectivity between KwaZulu-Natal and key island destinations in the Indian Ocean. How will the route support tourism and trade? Dr Nkosenye Zulu, head of department for the KwaZulu-Natal Department for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, has expressed confidence in the benefits of the new route. He noted that each additional international connection contributes to increased tourist arrivals and creates new opportunities for exporters. Zulu highlighted the importance of the air cargo facility operated by Dube TradePort at King Shaka International Airport, which supports the movement of goods alongside passenger services. He also pointed to the wider economic impact of improved connectivity, including stronger business-to-business relationships in aviation, hospitality and logistics. The route is expected to encourage two-way tourism flows while supporting trade in goods and services. Zulu added that sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, green energy and the creative industries stand to benefit from closer links between KwaZulu-Natal and Réunion Island.

What does this mean for Durban and KwaZulu-Natal? Philisiwe Ndlovu, deputy chairperson of the Economic Development Cluster at eThekwini Municipality, described the launch of flights to Saint-Pierre as a major achievement for aviation and tourism in Durban and the wider province. She explained that the route will make travel easier for both business and leisure purposes, reinforcing Durban’s position as a sustainable and resilient gateway into Africa. Hamish Erskine, CEO of Dube TradePort and co-chair of Durban Direct, also welcomed the development. He referred to the long-standing demand within the KwaZulu-Natal market for improved regional connectivity, including the anticipated return of a direct route between Durban and Mauritius. How does this fit into broader aviation developments? Cilliers Jordaan, chief commercial officer of LIFT, commented on the flexibility of Global Airways across different areas of aviation. While the Réunion Island route is currently an initiative of Global Airways, Jordaan noted that any future involvement from LIFT would be communicated in due course. He added that LIFT remains positive about the long-term potential of regional routes and how destinations such as Mauritius and Réunion could align with its regional growth strategy. Alongside international developments, LIFT is experiencing strong domestic demand during the festive season. December is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year, supported by early bookings and positive forecasts from tourism bodies in both KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. To meet this demand, LIFT has added two aircraft to its fleet from November, increasing capacity on the Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban routes, commonly referred to as the Golden Triangle. Jordaan noted that travellers are finalising holiday plans earlier, staying longer and travelling in larger groups, trends that point to sustained confidence in domestic travel. He also observed that rising international arrivals continue to support movement between major South African cities. Many international visitors travel onwards between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, helping to maintain strong demand on core domestic routes.

Image courtesy of iStock