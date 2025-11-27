Durban powerlifting stage sees 16-year deadlift record shattered

Lehmensich lifted an extraordinary 126kg, surpassing the previous deadlift world record of 125.5kg. Her achievement came during her final year competing as a junior, giving the moment even greater significance as she prepares to transition into the senior category.

Cape Town-based powerlifter Faith Lehmensich has made international headlines after breaking a 16-year world deadlift record at the World Powerlifting Championship 2025 (WPC), held this year in Durban. Competing in the under-23 division and the under-48kg weight class, the 23-year-old delivered a performance that secured her a world title and etched her name into the sport’s history.

ALSO READ: New study finds adolescence continues into our 30s as brain development follows five key phases

What was it like competing on a world stage?

Reflecting on the competition, Lehmensich told EWN that the sense of pride that came with representing South Africa. She competed early in the morning and noted that, unusually, she felt calm rather than nervous despite the global platform.

She explained that stepping onto the platform wearing her South African singlet was one of the proudest moments of her life. The emotion of the achievement overwhelmed her, and she described dropping to her knees in tears when she realised she had finally broken the long-standing record.

The record had been a long-term goal for her, having attempted to reach it during two national competitions. Achieving it internationally brought a deeper sense of fulfilment, particularly because it came at the most crucial moment.

How did Lehmensich begin her powerlifting journey?

Lehmensich’s introduction to powerlifting began at the age of 15. Initially motivated by a desire to lose weight, she joined a gym, weighing around 60 to 65kg at a height of approximately 1.57m. It was her father’s friend who suggested she try powerlifting as a way to get in shape.

From those early days, she has gone on to become one of South Africa’s standout young athletes in the sport. She now holds multiple national and world records, including world records in both the squat and deadlift for the under-48kg division.

What were her achievements at the Durban competition?

On social media, Lehmensich detailed her progression through the championship’s nine-day event. Her squat attempts included a successful opener at 70kg and a second lift at 82.5kg. She attempted 90.5kg in an effort to break her own world record but narrowly missed it.

In the bench press segment, she opened at 45kg, lifted 50kg on her second attempt and went for a 58kg world record lift on her third. Although the 58kg attempt was not successful, she remained firmly in contention for the overall title.

Her strongest discipline was the deadlift. She opened at 110kg, followed by a 120kg second attempt and then achieved the 126kg lift that broke the 16-year world record. Competing at a body weight of 45.8kg in the 48kg class, she claimed the world champion title for her division.