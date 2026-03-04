Durban Point Waterfront smart city dream stalls despite R30 billion vision

Durban’s Point Waterfront was meant to redefine the city’s skyline. Years later, key precincts remain vacant as legal and infrastructure challenges persist.

The Durban Point Waterfront development, a project once valued at an estimated R35 billion, has stalled despite being launched nearly a decade ago. Envisaged as a high-tech waterfront comparable to those in Dubai and Singapore, the large-scale urban renewal scheme aimed to transform Durban’s coastal skyline with skyscrapers, high-rise developments and mixed-use precincts. However, significant portions of the site remain undeveloped, and progress has slowed considerably.

What was the original vision for the development? Launched in 2017, the 750,000-square-metre project was designed as a 10- to 15-year initiative. The plan was to create a modern, integrated waterfront precinct divided into six distinct areas, each with specific attributes. The completed development was projected to cost about R35 billion and was expected to reshape the city’s beachfront and surrounding areas. According to My Broadband, the development initially showed promise but has since struggled to maintain momentum. While some infrastructure has been completed, several planned components have not materialised within the projected timelines. What progress has been made so far? Among the notable achievements was the extension of the Durban beachfront promenade, completed in 2019 following a 2017 settlement that ensured continued public access to the beachfront. A cruise terminal in Precinct Three was launched in 2023. These milestones represented visible progress in an otherwise slow-moving project. Despite these completions, large sections of land across various precincts remain vacant. Some elements that were expected to be finalised by 2022 are still incomplete. How is the development structured? The site is divided into six precincts. Precinct One was planned to consist mainly of residential and office space, with some retail outlets. Precinct Two, home to uShaka Marine World, was envisaged to include high-end stores, hotels and condominiums. Precinct Three contains historic buildings with limited redevelopment options because of their heritage status. While designated as a heritage area, several structures have remained derelict for many years, with some buildings reportedly crumbling and structurally compromised. Precinct Four was intended to offer sea views and primarily accommodate residential and commercial spaces. Precinct Five was planned to feature high-rise residential buildings, restaurants and bars, with immediate access to the beach. Precinct Six was earmarked for a public transport node, high-tech commerce and parking facilities.

An artist’s impression of the planned Durban Point Waterfront smart precinct / www.durbanpoint.co.za

Who is responsible for the project? The development is managed by the Durban Point Development Company, a partnership between Malaysia’s UEM Sunrise and the eThekwini Municipality. The municipality’s involvement has been central to the project’s planning and infrastructure commitments. What factors have contributed to the delays? The development has faced a combination of legal, environmental and infrastructure challenges. One significant issue has been repeated beach closures due to high levels of E. coli in the water, caused by sewerage flowing directly into the ocean. Years of neglect of sewerage infrastructure, compounded by the 2022 floods, worsened the situation. In December 2025, the High Court ordered the eThekwini Municipality to address the sewerage crisis following legal action by the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA. The municipality stated in court that resolving the issue would cost more than R6 billion, limiting available funds for the promised high-tech infrastructure. This financial strain has made attracting investors difficult. Additional challenges include a high crime rate in the Durban CBD, which visitors must pass through to reach the beachfront, as well as allegations of corruption and tenderpreneur-related concerns. Prolonged litigation over claims that the project privatised the beach and restricted public access further delayed progress. While elements of the Durban Point Waterfront have been completed, the broader smart city vision remains unfinished, with multiple precincts yet to realise their intended development.

