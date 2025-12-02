Durban mum builds digital village for mothers in need

Her work is rooted in empathy, practical support and a deep understanding of the unique pressures that South African mothers encounter.

Rochelle Rae, a mother from Durban, has become a beacon of hope for moms across the province. Through her innovative project, Mzansi Mama, Rae has created a supportive digital community that addresses the everyday challenges faced by mothers.

Why did Rochelle start Mzansi Mama?

Mzansi Mama began as a response to the isolation and hardship experienced by many mothers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rae recognised that while motherhood is often celebrated, the realities can be overwhelming, especially for those without a strong support network.

"I remember feeling so alone after my first was born. It was just my baby and me, and I realised how much I needed a village, even if it was online," said Rae.

She set out to build a digital village, a safe, inclusive space where mothers could connect, share experiences and access essential resources.

Since its launch, Mzansi Mama has grown to over 14,000 members across South Africa. The community resonates with mothers because it addresses the reality of their daily lives. Through conversations with members, Rae has learnt that many struggle mentally, emotionally, and financially. Yet regardless of how they feel, whether angry, tired, stressed, overwhelmed, or unwell, mothers must show up every single day.

Rae puts it simply: "Mothers are expected to be superheroes, but we're human. Sometimes we just need someone to say, 'I see you, and you're doing your best.'"

What does Mzansi Mama do for the community?

One of the standout features of Mzansi Mama is its commitment to providing real, on-the-ground support. The monthly grocery voucher programme has become a lifeline for many families, helping to ease the financial burden that so many mothers face. In addition, the initiative to deliver home-cooked meals ensures that even the busiest or most vulnerable mothers can provide nutritious food for their children.

"Groceries are something every family needs. It's not just about food, it's about dignity and knowing your children won't go to bed hungry."

Rae explained that the first recipient was an unemployed mother who sold muffins for income, using the voucher to purchase ingredients and stock her pantry.

Her efforts extend beyond material support. Mzansi Mama is a space where mothers can share their stories, seek advice, and find comfort in the knowledge that they are not alone. The digital village model has proven especially effective in reaching mothers in remote or underserved areas, breaking down barriers of distance and isolation.

The impact of Rae’s work is evident in the stories of the women she supports.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Rae has received widespread recognition for her contributions, with Mzansi Mama being celebrated as a model for community-driven support in South Africa.