Driving licence card backlog cut by more than half as clearing efforts continue

South Africa’s driving licence card backlog has dropped by over 400,000, with clearance targeted by December this year.

South Africa’s backlog of driving licence cards has been reduced by more than 400,000 in just four months, with authorities aiming to clear the remainder before the end of the year. The Department of Transport confirmed that the number of outstanding cards dropped from 756,227 in May to 336,028 by mid-September. According to spokesperson Collen Msibi, this progress represents a significant step towards stabilising the system after months of disruption.

When did the backlog start? The delays began in February when the country’s sole licence card printing machine broke down. The ageing device, now over 25 years old, has long been prone to faults and has failed more than 160 times during its lifetime. Its most recent collapse left the Driving Licence Card Authority (DLCA) unable to meet demand, forcing motorists to wait months for their cards. By the time the machine was repaired in early May, the backlog had already grown to more than three-quarters of a million applications. The DLCA has since implemented round-the-clock operations to reduce the outstanding volume. Msibi said the organisation’s immediate priority is to bring the backlog down to an “acceptable level” by the end of 2024.





How long will it take to clear? If current progress continues, the Department expects the backlog to be cleared by December, which would ease frustrations for drivers still waiting for their documents. Authorities are hopeful the issue will be resolved just in time for the busy festive season. While efforts to reduce the pile-up continue, the government has also been working on short-term measures to avoid a repeat of the crisis. In July, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy revealed that her department had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Home Affairs to establish an interim licence printing system. This arrangement will see the Government Printing Works take responsibility for producing driving licences. The facility already manufactures passports and Smart ID cards, giving it the necessary expertise to support the transport sector. The interim system was expected to be in place within three months of the July announcement, which points to October as the intended start date. If the plan is implemented as scheduled, it should provide crucial backup capacity for the DLCA and reduce reliance on the ageing machine. The additional printing facility is designed to improve the government’s ability to issue licences on time, helping to prevent the severe delays motorists have endured this year.

Fears surrounding possible failure Despite the progress, concerns remain. Civil rights group AfriForum has warned that the system’s fragility could lead to future difficulties, drawing comparisons with other unpopular schemes that failed due to public rejection. AfriForum campaign officer Louis Boshoff argued that motorists cannot reasonably be expected to meet renewal requirements if government processes continue to present obstacles. He cautioned that history shows civil disobedience often takes root when obligations are perceived as unreasonable. “History teaches us that civil non-compliance occurs when unreasonable obligations are imposed by the government. Just look at what happened with e-tolls and TV licences,” Boshoff said. The Department of Transport, however, remains confident that the licence card backlog will soon be a problem of the past. With production running continuously and additional capacity expected from the Government Printing Works, the path towards full clearance appears set. For motorists, the hope is that steady progress over the past months translates into a lasting solution, ensuring licences are printed and delivered without further long waits.

