South African drivers hit with fines for crimes they didn’t commit as plate cloning surges

South African drivers are being fined for offences committed by criminals who clone their number plates. Here's how motorists are being affected and what the law says...

South African drivers are being fined for offences committed by criminals who clone their number plates. Here's how motorists are being affected and what the law says...

South African motorists are increasingly finding themselves slapped with traffic fines for offences they had nothing to do with, all thanks to criminals cloning their number plates. When this happens, the real vehicle owner suddenly carries the burden of proving they weren’t behind the wheel. Advocate Stefanie Fick, who heads the accountability division at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), says the safest move is to confront these penalties sooner rather than later. Leaving them to pile up is basically asking for trouble.

What does the law require from affected drivers? “In terms of Aarto, the legitimate owner will have to make representations to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency or a prosecutor,” she explained. She’s clear that this isn’t the same as a criminal or civil burden of proof, but whatever the motorist presents needs to be solid enough to convince the authorities. If the real car looks different from the cloned one, the job becomes easier. However, if a motorist decides to take the matter to court, then the responsibility shifts to the State to prove their case. According to MyBroadband, the process is complicated further by the National Road Transport Act, which assumes the owner of the vehicle is the person driving it. Fick says this assumption can be challenged if the motorist presents evidence showing otherwise, but the driver must actively refute it. How should motorists handle these fines? Fick’s advice is to avoid letting the fines escalate. It's essential to bring the fines to the authorities’ attention as early as possible. If the situation becomes unbearable, she suggests that a motorist might consider replacing their number plate She also believes that number plate manufacturers should take responsibility for ensuring proper compliance. Without stricter control, cloned plates will continue slipping into circulation. What should authorities do to address the issue? On the government’s side, Fick says the Department of Transport needs to operate more efficiently and actively combat corruption, both within the department itself and at registering authorities. She argues that taxpayers deserve systems that work, particularly when fines and penalties are involved.

An incident in Cape Town sparked concerns In March 2025, a man identified only as Peter told Cape Talk how he ended up drowning in fines for offences he didn’t commit. The total? R3,400. Once he checked the speed camera photos, he realised the vehicle in the images wasn’t his - only the number plate matched. He received three fines worth R2,400 and, after visiting the traffic department, discovered another R1,000 penalty linked to his plate number. Yet officials refused to give him the details behind that last fine. In addition, the search results summary he received mentioned a rejected verification and a safety camera, but nothing else. There was no court date, no case details, no explanation. Just his licence plate tied to a mystery offence. Why is it so hard to get answers? Peter approached the police after receiving a notice to appear in court. He tried to open an identity theft case, but the officer he spoke to said he needed to report it at the police station nearest to where the offence happened. Since the alleged incident took place on the N1, Peter questioned whether he was expected to travel to whichever police station fell closest to the camera point Meanwhile, the traffic department offered little direction, and the Motor Vehicle Recovery Unit, supposedly responsible for investigating such cases, seemed to be nowhere to be found. When he returned to the department, he was told he would need to prove his case in court. He even tracked down the location of the cloned vehicle, but for safety reasons, he didn’t feel comfortable confronting the situation directly.

ALSO READ: Surge in fake traffic fines leaves South African motorists out of pocket

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Image courtesy of iStock