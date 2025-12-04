SA drivers with expired licence cards, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel

According to My Broadband , Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi explained in an interview with Cape Talk that the department has made strong headway in reducing this backlog. He noted that the figure has dropped from 733,000 to roughly 120,000 cards that remain unprinted but are ready for processing.

The backlog was caused by the breakdown of South Africa’s only driving licence card printer in February. When the machine was finally brought back into operation on 8 May, the number of outstanding cards had already climbed to more than 730,000.

South African motorists whose driving licence cards have expired are receiving some welcome relief as the Department of Transport accelerates efforts to clear the country’s production backlog. A series of challenges earlier in the year left thousands without updated cards, but significant progress has now been reported, along with measures designed to protect drivers affected by the delays.

How far has the backlog been reduced?

Msibi said the department is encouraged by the recovery made so far, describing the reduction as substantial given the scale of the initial problem. The breakdown left South Africa without a functioning card printer for months, meaning every renewal request added to the growing queue. With the machine back in operation, teams have been working to reduce the outstanding volume.

He confirmed that approximately 120,000 cards are still in line for printing but stressed that this is a fraction of the initial backlog. The department aims to resolve the remaining cases as efficiently as possible, although it acknowledges that replacing the ageing printer entirely will take time.

What is the interim printing solution?

To provide more stability in the issuing process, the Department of Transport is finalising an agreement with the Government Printing Works (GPW), which falls under Home Affairs. Msibi said this arrangement will allow the GPW to print driving licence cards as an interim measure, helping to prevent another extensive backlog.

He noted that the department has been working with the State Security Agency to ensure all security features for the prototype cards receive approval. This has now been completed, placing the interim solution within reach.

The decision to work with the GPW emerged from concerns over the tender awarded to Idemia South Africa in August 2024. Idemia had been selected to produce South Africa’s updated driving licence card and new printers, but irregularities in the tendering process prompted the Auditor-General to flag the contract. The department subsequently approached the court to determine whether the tender should be set aside. The matter will be heard in January 2026, and the department will wait for the court’s decision before proceeding further.

Are expired driving licence cards still valid?

The Department of Transport has confirmed that expired driving licence cards remain valid for up to three months after their expiry date, as long as the motorist can prove they applied for a renewal before the card expired. This is part of the standard grace period, but has become especially important due to the production delays.

A Government Gazette notice published on Friday, 26 September, also instructed airlines to accept expired driving licences as valid forms of identification during this period. The notice stated that drivers must show their expired card and proof of their renewal application.

For motorists who applied after their card had already expired, the department requires them to apply for a temporary driving licence and keep proof of this application. Temporary licences remain valid for six months or until the new card is issued.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) previously highlighted this three-month grace period in a pamphlet outlining motorists’ rights and emphasised the importance of carrying both the expired card and the renewal receipt.

Who qualifies for the temporary licence fee exemption?

While the Department of Transport has decided to waive the R72 temporary licence application fee, the rollout of this exemption has caused some confusion. Msibi said the decision was taken in July, and Minister Barbara Creecy confirmed it in Parliament in September. However, by October, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) stated that motorists were still required to pay the fee.

AfriForum queried this inconsistency with the RTMC’s national office and was informed via phone and email that the fee still applied, leading to claims that the public had been misled. Msibi later clarified that the exemption only applies to motorists who meet three specific criteria.