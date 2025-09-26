Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba makes history as UKZN’s youngest PhD graduate in Occupational Therapy

At just 33 years old, Dr Nonjabulo Ndaba has achieved a historic milestone at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). She is officially the youngest PhD graduate and the first Black South African woman to earn a doctorate in the Discipline of Occupational Therapy (OT), a field still gaining traction within many communities.

For Dr Ndaba, this academic achievement marks both a personal and professional triumph, reports IOL. “This accomplishment represents a significant milestone in my journey as a young academic. I stand on the shoulders of those who walked this path before me, and I am committed to inspiring and mentoring the next generation of scholars,” she said.

The study produced two frameworks designed to guide disaster management and strengthen academic support. These frameworks emphasise sustainable, blended models of teaching that prioritise accessibility, flexibility, and student autonomy, while upholding professional standards. Her findings point to the importance of preparing higher education systems to remain resilient during future disruptions.

Her groundbreaking thesis, Adapting Occupational Therapy Education in Response to Disasters: A South African Higher Education Perspective During COVID-19, addressed how the pandemic reshaped OT education in the country. By capturing the experiences of both students and lecturers, her research offered critical insights into how academic programmes can withstand crises without compromising quality or equity.

When did her journey begin?

Her journey into OT began in high school, when a career pamphlet sparked her curiosity. After researching the profession, she saw it as an opportunity to combine her interest in healthcare with her passion for people. This decision led her to complete a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy at the University of Cape Town, followed by a master’s in Public Health at UKZN.

Ndaba is now a lecturer at UKZN

Now a lecturer in UKZN’s School of Health Sciences, Dr Ndaba focuses on paediatric health, occupational justice, and community-centred practice. She is passionate about advancing equitable access to therapy services, especially in under-resourced areas, and stresses the importance of early childhood development. “OT is the key to creating opportunities. It is important to start OT in early childhood development centres and teach children to read and write,” she explained.

Raised in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg, Dr Ndaba credits her parents, Siphiwe and Musa, for instilling the values of faith and education that shaped her academic path. She also drew inspiration from her late brother, Dumisani Nqobile Ndaba, a UKZN master’s graduate who encouraged her move from clinical practice into academia before his untimely passing in 2016.

In addition to her academic commitments, she serves as Co-chair of the KwaZulu-Natal branch of the Occupational Therapy Association of South Africa, where she advocates for professional recognition and the importance of OT in everyday life.

Reflecting on her achievement, she emphasised that her success is not hers alone. “We are a generation who have doors open for us and opportunities, so there will be more young people like me achieving,” she said.

Through determination, resilience, and a deep passion for community health, Dr Ndaba has not only rewritten the record books at UKZN but also set a shining example for the future of occupational therapy in South Africa.